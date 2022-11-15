Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom
Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tennessee Titans Coach Was Arrested Following Thursday Night Win vs. Packers
A member of the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff put a damper on Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of DUI and speeding. Downing's arrest was processed by Tennessee authorities at 4:36 and he posted bail just over two hours ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
Eagles Reportedly Re-Sign Wide Receiver Days After Cutting Him
Following Philadelphia's first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night, the Eagles made the decision to release wide receiver Auden Tate on Tuesday. Just under 48 hours later, Tate is back with the team. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles re-signed Tate to the team's practice squad Thursday ...
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment
Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
Russell Wilson Has Reportedly Made Embarrassing Mistake
It seems safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to adapt to his new team this year after spending the first 10 years of his career with the same team and the same head coach. But apparently, his unfamiliarity has led him to make an embarrassing mistake.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys have played without star running back Ezekiel Elliott in their past two games as Elliott has recovered from a knee injury. It hasn't seemed to matter. Fourth-year running back Tony Pollard has looked like a star in an expanded role, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns ...
Saquon Barkley Has A 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones is one of the most athletically gifted quarterback's in the league. The New York Giants signal caller is second on the team in rushing with 387 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. He ranks fourth in quarterback rushing yards, behind only Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
Look: Photos Of Snow-Filled Buffalo Bills Stadium Go Viral
When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face off for Week 11's matchup in the domed Ford Field, some fans will be let down that a rare snow game will be avoided. A tease of what this game could have looked like was offered by the Bills' social media account. Buffalo's Twitter page gave a ...
John Harbaugh Has Telling Update On Lamar Jackson After Missed Practice
Baltimore Ravens fans were likely very surprised on Friday to learn that star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice today. But head coach John Harbaugh is ready to put their minds at ease. Speaking to the media on Friday, Harbaugh explained that Jackson's absence was simply the result of an...
ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers
LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
