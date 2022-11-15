Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Before you set your NFL Week 10 fantasy lineups, check out the busts, breakouts, sleepers, and more from the Sportscasting NFL experts. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Dave Richard's start/sit picks plus TNF preview and Week 11 injury updates
We're getting oh so close to the Fantasy playoffs, with most leagues having just four weeks of regular season left. That means you must start doing some math: If you're two games out of the playoffs, even one loss makes your odds of making it in extremely long. The stakes...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow offers a possible solution to the NFL's playing surface controversy
You might be surprised to know that Joe Burrow prefers turf football fields over grass ones. While most players appear to prefer grass surfaces, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says that he feels faster when playing on turf. Burrow would know, as he led LSU to national title inside a turf-clad Superdome before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season while playing his home games on turf.
Ezekiel Elliott gets Week 11 update from Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has been sidelined for the past two games while dealing with a sprained knee. But it appears that the veteran running back could soon be making his return to the field. On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media. During their...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Preview: Rams receivers still not great without Cooper Kupp
Matthew Stafford got in a full practice on Wednesday and we're projecting he'll play in Week 11 against the Saints With Cooper Kupp placed on Injured Reserve, that might make you think that one of the Rams receivers is now a viable Fantasy starter. While that's completely understandable, I wouldn't want anyone to get the idea that I'm excited about the Rams wide receivers. That couldn't be further from the truth.
atozsports.com
Josh McDaniels’ latest comments make zero sense
In Las Vegas, the water is scalding for head coach Josh McDaniels. At least, the fan base feels that way. Owner Mark Davis has backed his HC consistently over the past few weeks. Today, McDaniels had some interesting comments. They don’t really make a ton of sense, considering the roster...
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry becomes first player since Walter Payton nearly 40 years ago to achieve this feat
Derrick Henry was already considered an elite player and the NFL's best running back prior to the Titans' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Packers. But after watching Henry's virtuoso performance during the Titans' 27-17 win, one has to wonder if Henry is putting together an MVP season that could one day be part of his Hall of Fame resume.
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday
Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Comments / 0