Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Dries Van Noten, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, and More
We know that plenty of you are probably saving your bread for the booths at ComplexCon this weekend. But if you’re not able to make it out to Long Beach, no need to worry. There are still plenty of great drop coming up this week that are worth taking a look at.
Gap and Dapper Dan Reconnect on Holiday Hoodie Collection
Gap and Dapper Dan have reunited for the holiday season. Months after launching their inaugural collaboration, the retail giant and Harlem designer return with another batch of their wildly popular “DAP” hoodies. But this time, they’ve added a hefty dose of festive flare. The limited edition drop...
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022
Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
Nike Blazers Designed By Tinker Hatfield Releasing on GOAT
Tinker Hatfield may be best known as the creator of legendary Air Jordans including the AJ3, AJ4, and AJ11, but his latest project comes on an early ‘70s shoe from the Nike archive that he didn’t initially design and hasn’t previously worked on. Hatfield has teamed up...
How to Style Clarks Originals Wallabees
There are no other shoes like Clarks Originals Wallabees. With cush crepe rubber soles and effortless moccasin-style uppers, Wallabees stand alone, combining comfort, utility, and eye-catching styling. That’s made Wallabees a favorite among fashion idols and subcultures going back decades. From Jamaican sound system DJs to contemporary dancehall superstars,...
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT
88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
Reese’s Puffs and AMBUSH Unveil Collaboration Featuring Chrome Cereal Bowl
Reese’s Puffs and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH brand have teamed up for a futuristic collaboration. The team-up between the disparate brands sees the launch of exclusive AMBUSH-designed boxes of Reese’s Puffs, as well as a shiny cereal bowl that doubles as a purse entitled the Chrome Puff. To coincide with the launch of the collaboration, fans can sign up for a reservation at an exclusive New York City event via Open Table now. The event promises the showcases a futuristic diner concept, where “food and fashion collide.”
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Antoine Manning Wants to Look Into Your Soul With Homage Year
For years, Antoine Manning had been ruminating on what the future looked like for him. He saw possibilities in becoming a teacher or police officer, feeling the pressure to choose a more conventional career over the creative aspirations he formed as a kid reading manga with his brother Courtney. Then in 2014, their father passed unexpectedly. It was a pivotal moment for Manning, a realization of sorts. Life is ephemeral, why live it without fulfilling your dream?
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Stan Smith Relives His Legendary Sneaker Career | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Stan Smith, the legendary tennis player who became an icon in sneakers through his namesake Adidas shoe. Smith talks about signing with the brand, the millions of pairs of Stan Smiths they’ve sold through the decades, and what he thinks of the sneaker market today. Also, the cohosts get ready for ComplexCon and discuss the most fair way to release sneakers—raffle, online, lineup, etc.
Instagram Announces 2022 #BlackVisionaries Grant Recipients
Instagram has announced the recipients of the 2022 #BlackVisionaries grant program, a newly launched effort that aims to showcase, uplift, and invest in Black creatives. This year’s recipients are a mix of artists, designers, and small-business owners who were selected by a committee led by writer/curator Antwaun Sargent. Other committee members included Elle Decor editor-in-chief Asad Syrkett, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter; and Metaverse’s head of design Ian Spalter.
Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon
If you’re attending ComplexCon this year (and you totally should) then getting your ‘fit together is essential. But for some, the look doesn’t just stop at the clothes. Makeup is equally important, and if you’re tired of using your old, beat-up palettes, Urban Decay Cosmetics is here to help.
Qatar Bans Sale of Alcoholic Beer at 2022 World Cup Stadiums
In a stunning about face, officials in Qatar have decided to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at stadiums hosting games for the 2022 World Cup, the New York Times reports. The Qatari royal family made the request to FIFA, which has a $75 million sponsorship agreement with Budweiser. Alcohol will still be sold in designated areas around the stadiums.
Canadians React to Viral TikTok of American Discovering Bulk Barn
Bulk Barn seems like a pretty universal concept. You walk in, grab whatever candy, nuts, chocolates, or other goodies and bag them, walk to the cash and pay for your haul. For a Michigan TikToker, visiting a Bulk Barn location in Toronto threw her world upside down. And Canadians are reacting to this viral Bulk Barn discovery.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
