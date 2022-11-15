Read full article on original website
How to Style Clarks Originals Wallabees
There are no other shoes like Clarks Originals Wallabees. With cush crepe rubber soles and effortless moccasin-style uppers, Wallabees stand alone, combining comfort, utility, and eye-catching styling. That’s made Wallabees a favorite among fashion idols and subcultures going back decades. From Jamaican sound system DJs to contemporary dancehall superstars,...
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Dries Van Noten, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, and More
We know that plenty of you are probably saving your bread for the booths at ComplexCon this weekend. But if you’re not able to make it out to Long Beach, no need to worry. There are still plenty of great drop coming up this week that are worth taking a look at.
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT
88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past
Every great brand has its hero piece, an item that immediately comes to mind when you think of the label. For Supreme, it’s the box logo T-shirt. For Ralph Lauren, it’s the polo shirt. Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson’s budding brand No Maintenance is becoming known for its shaggy cardigan.
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022
Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Antoine Manning Wants to Look Into Your Soul With Homage Year
For years, Antoine Manning had been ruminating on what the future looked like for him. He saw possibilities in becoming a teacher or police officer, feeling the pressure to choose a more conventional career over the creative aspirations he formed as a kid reading manga with his brother Courtney. Then in 2014, their father passed unexpectedly. It was a pivotal moment for Manning, a realization of sorts. Life is ephemeral, why live it without fulfilling your dream?
Nike Blazers Designed By Tinker Hatfield Releasing on GOAT
Tinker Hatfield may be best known as the creator of legendary Air Jordans including the AJ3, AJ4, and AJ11, but his latest project comes on an early ‘70s shoe from the Nike archive that he didn’t initially design and hasn’t previously worked on. Hatfield has teamed up...
Phony Ppl Drop ‘Euphonyus’ Album f/ Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, and More
Brooklyn-based collective Phony Ppl have shared their new album Euphonyus. With a smooth, bouncy sound that takes influences from R&B, disco, and even elements of progressive rock, Euphonyus is an expansive effort that truly showcases what the band is capable of. The project has been a long time coming, and features the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single “Fkn Around.” Other guest features include Leon Thomas III, the Soul Rebels, and JoJo.
Here’s a Closer Look at Jacob and Co.’s $500K ‘Godfather’ 50th Anniversary Watch
The 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s long-revered masterpiece The Godfather has rightfully been celebrated in a variety of ways all year long. Fans would be hard-pressed, however, to find something as befittingly extravagant as what Jacob and Co. has done with its recently unveiled new Opera model. The...
Reese’s Puffs and AMBUSH Unveil Collaboration Featuring Chrome Cereal Bowl
Reese’s Puffs and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH brand have teamed up for a futuristic collaboration. The team-up between the disparate brands sees the launch of exclusive AMBUSH-designed boxes of Reese’s Puffs, as well as a shiny cereal bowl that doubles as a purse entitled the Chrome Puff. To coincide with the launch of the collaboration, fans can sign up for a reservation at an exclusive New York City event via Open Table now. The event promises the showcases a futuristic diner concept, where “food and fashion collide.”
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Brockhampton Share Two New Albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’
Brockhampton dropped their new album The Family on Thursday, and a follow-up full-length, TM, arrived at midnight Friday. The group confirmed they would be going on hiatus earlier this year, and they called The Family their “final album” in the lead-up to its release. Offering closure with lyrics that tackle the rise of the group and what led to their eventual split, the record is a bittersweet farewell to Brockhampton as a whole.
Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon
If you’re attending ComplexCon this year (and you totally should) then getting your ‘fit together is essential. But for some, the look doesn’t just stop at the clothes. Makeup is equally important, and if you’re tired of using your old, beat-up palettes, Urban Decay Cosmetics is here to help.
Rod Wave Releases ‘Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory’ EP and “Got It Right” Video
Rod Wave delivered his second new project of 2022 on Friday. The Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory EP spans eight tracks, previously released “Break My Heart” among them, with enlisted producers including TnTXD and Will A Fool (among others). The EP continues a prolific streak from Rod, whose Beautiful Mind album arrived back in August.
Instagram Announces 2022 #BlackVisionaries Grant Recipients
Instagram has announced the recipients of the 2022 #BlackVisionaries grant program, a newly launched effort that aims to showcase, uplift, and invest in Black creatives. This year’s recipients are a mix of artists, designers, and small-business owners who were selected by a committee led by writer/curator Antwaun Sargent. Other committee members included Elle Decor editor-in-chief Asad Syrkett, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter; and Metaverse’s head of design Ian Spalter.
Stan Smith Relives His Legendary Sneaker Career | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Stan Smith, the legendary tennis player who became an icon in sneakers through his namesake Adidas shoe. Smith talks about signing with the brand, the millions of pairs of Stan Smiths they’ve sold through the decades, and what he thinks of the sneaker market today. Also, the cohosts get ready for ComplexCon and discuss the most fair way to release sneakers—raffle, online, lineup, etc.
Future Says Getting Married Is ‘One of My Dreams,’ Talks Wanting to Become a Billionaire
Future might be crowned the “toxic king” by many of his fans, but he’s reiterated that he would eventually like to settle down. Earlier this year the I Never Liked You rapper said that he was eager to have more kids when he gets married, and in a new cover feature with Billboard, he’s provided a little more context on his hopes of tying the knot. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived,” he said when asked what fatherhood would look like for him if he settled down. “It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”
