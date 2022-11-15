Future might be crowned the “toxic king” by many of his fans, but he’s reiterated that he would eventually like to settle down. Earlier this year the I Never Liked You rapper said that he was eager to have more kids when he gets married, and in a new cover feature with Billboard, he’s provided a little more context on his hopes of tying the knot. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived,” he said when asked what fatherhood would look like for him if he settled down. “It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”

1 DAY AGO