Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Arsenal v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Can Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season against third-placed Manchester United? Barry Glendenning has the latest
BBC
Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup: England win can start something special, says Tom Halliwell
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Tom Halliwell believes their thrilling Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup triumph can start something special for the sport. And...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Offer Oxlade-Chamberlain To Southampton
The last few seasons have not been kind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A serious knee injury at the end of his first season at Liverpool was disastrous for the midfielder as he was never able to regain the superb form he’d found pre-injury. Since then, his Liverpool tenure has been marked by nagging injuries and inconsistent playing time even when healthy.
SB Nation
Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report
After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.
ESPN
A-League Women's 2022-23 season set to break new ground
Entering its 15th edition, the A-League Women (ALW) has had big seasons before. Matildas have returned home, big-name internationals from across the globe have signed, and a new batch of familiar and unfamiliar Aussie players have geared up to strut their stuff. None of this is new. But this season feels different. Never before has the ALW been this long, with this many teams, and preceding a Women's World Cup on home soil.
BBC
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s Lucas Moura willing to “leave for free” amidst contract speculation
Brazil is in the World Cup, but Lucas Moura isn’t. That means that he’s got a little bit of discretionary time on his hands, and the Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder is using that time to give an interview. Lucas sat down with Brazilian YouTube podcast Flow Sport Club where he talked about his path from his early days in Sao Paolo to his time at PSG, Spurs, and beyond. He also talks a little bit about what might come in the future with his Spurs contract winding down.
Complex
Qatar Bans Sale of Alcoholic Beer at 2022 World Cup Stadiums
In a stunning about face, officials in Qatar have decided to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at stadiums hosting games for the 2022 World Cup, the New York Times reports. The Qatari royal family made the request to FIFA, which has a $75 million sponsorship agreement with Budweiser. Alcohol will still be sold in designated areas around the stadiums.
BBC
Wandsworth: E-bikes to be seized without action by operator Lime
A south London council will seize e-bikes by the end of the week unless urgent action is taken by the operator. Wandsworth town centre was "impassable" last weekend, the council leader said, due to Lime bikes obstructing streets. Simon Hogg demanded the operator improved efforts to remove them after pedestrians...
Comments / 0