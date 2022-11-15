ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins 6th District congressional seat

By Peter Wong
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjX0c_0jBcbkcG00 She edges Republican Mike Erickson; Oregon now has four women in Congress, three of them newcomers.

Democrat Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego has claimed victory for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House.

Her race against Republican Mike Erickson, also of Lake Oswego, was the final congressional seat to be called by The Associated Press. With more than 260,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Salinas led Erickson, 50% to 47.6%; Constitution Party candidate Larry McFarland accounted for 2.3%. Unofficial final counts are due Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Her statement Monday night, Nov. 14:

"My dad came to the United States from Mexico in 1950 and worked in the fields picking cotton and tomatoes before he was in the first grade. It's my family's story that made me believe change is possible in a single generation — but only if we work for it.

"I can't promise that change will come easily," Salinas added. "But I can promise that no matter who you voted for or what lies ahead, I will be your champion — always. It's the honor of my lifetime to be your congresswoman-elect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jBcbkcG00

Oregon gained a sixth seat in the U.S. House after the 2020 Census. The 6th extends from parts of Clackamas and Washington counties south into Yamhill and Polk counties, and the part of Marion County that includes Salem, Keizer and Woodburn.

Salinas and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Happy Valley in the neighboring 5th District are the first two Latina representatives elected from Oregon. They are in addition to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, who easily won a sixth full term in the 1st District, and Val Hoyle of Springfield, who won the 4th District seat being vacated by Democrat Peter DeFazio after 36 years.

It will be the first time that Oregon will have four women in its congressional delegation. The other times Oregon had more than one woman were from late 1960 through 1966 — when Rep. Edith Green was joined by Sen. Maurine Neuberger, still the only woman elected to the Senate from Oregon — and Reps. Elizabeth Furse of Hillsboro and Darlene Hooley of West Linn from 1997 to 1999. Furse's final term coincided with Hooley's first term.

Salinas, 52, was a lobbyist for Local 503 of Service Employees International Union when she was appointed to the Oregon House seat vacated by Ann Lininger upon appointment to a Clackamas County circuit judgeship in 2017. Salinas was elected in 2018 and 2020.

She led the House Health Care Committee (2019-20) and was majority whip, the third-ranking leadership spot. She was one of the prime advocates for 2022 legislation instituting overtime pay for farmworkers, and for 2017 legislation protecting reproductive rights.

"I know how to work with industry and advocates, and I know how to get things done," she said.

Salinas was an intern for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and an aide to three other members of Congress — Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, California Rep. Pete Stark and Oregon Rep. Darlene Hooley.

Erickson, a businessman and shipping consultant from Lake Oswego, was making his third bid for Congress. He was the losing Republican nominee in the 5th District to Hooley in 2006 and to Democrat Kurt Schrader of Canby in 2008.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

Democrat Kotek keeps small lead in race for governor

Ex-House speaker is ahead of former House GOP leader Christine Drazan by about 1 point; Betsy Johnson concedes.Democrat Tina Kotek took an early lead in the historic three-way race for Oregon governor, but by 11 p.m. Tuesday, she was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, 46% to 44.5%, with 1.35 million votes tallied. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson won't be a major factor. She had just under 9% of the statewide vote and was third in Clatsop County, which was part of the legislative district she represented for 21 years. Kotek spoke briefly late Tuesday to supporters at a Democratic...
OREGON STATE
Democrats in blame game over Oregon congressional loss

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th district. It's the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as post mortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame...
OREGON STATE
Portland Community College bond passes

Voters in three of five counties approve $450 million for state's largest community college networkUPDATED Friday, Nov. 11 A $450 million bond measure for Portland Community College was approved by voters Tuesday, Nov. 8. While some votes were still being tallied Friday, the measure passed by nearly 61.3%. Measure 26-224 maintains the current property tax rate of .38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value across the five counties in PCC's service district for an estimated 16 years. PCC promises to use the bonds to renovate and modernize its facilities and equipment. Shortly after 9 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
OPINION: The fading miracle of migration

Pepper Trail: 'What's happening to migratory birds really tells the story.'For the past few weeks, dozens of turkey vultures have been circling on thermals over my house in Oregon, preparing to soar away south into California. Not long ago, I saw a late monarch butterfly passing high overhead, its orange wings incandescent against the blue sky. These are examples of the great migratory movements that enliven the West every spring and fall. The long-distance migrations of seemingly fragile monarch butterflies are among nature's most incredible phenomena, with eastern populations wintering in vast numbers in a tiny refuge in...
OREGON STATE
Can Oregon schools rebound from pandemic with fewer students?

Education leaders tout small wins, but latest report highlights chronic absences and enrollment declines that threaten fundingOregon's public schools shed nearly 30,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but education officials are celebrating academic rebounds and other progress over the past two years. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are doing, by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. According to a new statewide report card, 83% of Oregon ninth graders were on track to graduate during the 2021-22 school year, similar to pre-pandemic levels. That figure had...
OREGON STATE
