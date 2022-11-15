Power restored to Orcutt, Santa Maria area PG&E customers

UPDATE (10:51 a.m.) - PG&E is reporting power to all but two customers has been restored. Still no word on the cause but PG&E was reporting crews were on site assessing the issue.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Around 1,000 PG&E customers were without power in parts of Santa Maria and Orcutt Tuesday morning.

The outage was reported just after 8 a.m. spanning both sides of Black Road and a portion of Highway 1.

PG&E says the cause is under investigation.

Restoration is expected by noon.

