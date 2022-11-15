Read full article on original website
Flashback: Bill Clinton hung with Bankman-Fried at $3K Bahamas shindig, called for 'do no harm' regulations
Before FTX went bankrupt, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his fortune, he moderated a panel with former President Bill Clinton calling for "do no harm" regulations on crypto.
Billionaire supporters of Balint’s primary bid find themselves at center of cryptocurrency industry collapse
Months ago, executives of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX threw their support behind then-candidate Becca Balint’s Democratic primary bid for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House. Now, their cryptocurrency empire is collapsing and threatening to take down the rest of the trillion-dollar industry with it. In a matter...
Josh Hawley fires warning shot to top Biden admin regulators over FTX collapse: 'Provide all correspondence'
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Judiciary Committee, demanded relevant information and correspondence related to FTX from top Biden administration officials.
The Enron man in charge of restructuring FTX has one big takeaway from this bankruptcy: There is no paper trail
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and chief executive officer of FTX, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Corporate bankruptcies are usually pretty dull affairs. That’s not the case with FTX, which until two weeks ago was seen as the golden child of cryptocurrency, but now appears to have been a giant Ponzi scheme.
The Grim Omen From the Midterms Democrats Are Not Talking About
Joe Biden achieved the best midterm election results of a sitting Democratic President since 1998 last week, with the party flipping a Pennsylvania seat to maintain control of the Senate. The Democrats could emerge with an absolute Senate majority, if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock beats Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in...
Ohio elected officials weigh in on Trump 2024 announcement
A Republican Ohio state senator and likely 2024 U.S. Senate contender came out against Donald Trump's reelection bid on Wednesday, saying his party needs to move forward with new leadership. The statement from GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, came hours after the former president announced that he will...
House Republicans press Blinken on concerns of Ukraine aid being donated to Dems through FTX
FIRST ON FOX: Several House Republicans are pressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken about their concerns that Ukraine military aid may have been improperly invested in the bankrupt crypto-exchange FTX Trading Limited. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, led the letter with several of his GOP colleagues to Blinken, expressing their concerns...
White House's hopes for a lame-duck debt ceiling deal are fading fast
Biden officials are increasingly pessimistic they'll avert an economically risky showdown over the debt limit next year.
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught
More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario.
Republicans pitched an economic solution. Now they'll have to deliver.
WASHINGTON — Central to Republicans pitch to voters in the midterm elections was a pledge to tackle high inflation and bolster the economy, but a GOP "civil war" is brewing over what policies could accomplish those goals. Having now secured some power — Republicans will control the House, NBC...
U.S. officials think Ukraine could negotiate with Russia. Some Europeans aren't so sure.
LONDON — A split appeared to be opening this week among Ukraine's supporters over whether its government should sit down for peace talks with Russia. Some U.S. political and military officials have questioned whether the war could ever be concluded through force, with diplomatic talks the inevitable outcome. But...
Sununu: Trump’s 2024 Announcement ‘Won’t Clear Field’
New Hampshire Republicans and Democrats had mixed reactions to Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday that he will make another run for the White House in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told cheering supporters at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."
Comments / 2