Newsweek

The Grim Omen From the Midterms Democrats Are Not Talking About

Joe Biden achieved the best midterm election results of a sitting Democratic President since 1998 last week, with the party flipping a Pennsylvania seat to maintain control of the Senate. The Democrats could emerge with an absolute Senate majority, if Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock beats Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in...
ValueWalk

Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Seacoast Current

Sununu: Trump’s 2024 Announcement ‘Won’t Clear Field’

New Hampshire Republicans and Democrats had mixed reactions to Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday that he will make another run for the White House in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told cheering supporters at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."
