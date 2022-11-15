Adam Laxalt concedes U.S. Senate race in Nevada to incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada, conceded the race to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

In the statement, Laxalt thanked his campaign team and supporters for their "tireless efforts" and "passion for a better Nevada."

"Moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them," he said. "But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome. That is why this morning I called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her win."

Laxalt says he will be returning to private practice in order to focus on and spend time with his family.

The Associated Press called the race for Cortez Masto on Saturday night after the latest batch of mail ballots were tabulated.

The latest unofficial results separate Cortez Masto and Laxalt by 7,928 votes.