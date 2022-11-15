ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Adam Laxalt concedes U.S. Senate race in Nevada to incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBWMB_0jBcbVKF00

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada, conceded the race to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

In the statement, Laxalt thanked his campaign team and supporters for their "tireless efforts" and "passion for a better Nevada."

"Moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them," he said. "But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome. That is why this morning I called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her on her win."

Laxalt says he will be returning to private practice in order to focus on and spend time with his family.

The Associated Press called the race for Cortez Masto on Saturday night after the latest batch of mail ballots were tabulated.

The latest unofficial results separate Cortez Masto and Laxalt by 7,928 votes.

Comments / 25

Jose Rubalcava
3d ago

Costly Catherine is a cheating crook! Inflation will get even worse with her staying at senate 🖕

Reply
9
jojo
4d ago

he should have never done that can't wait for the military to step in and ARREST THESE COMMUNIST!

Reply(4)
6
Related
The Hill

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Says He Believes Arizona, Nevada Elections Are ‘Rigged’

In a shock announcement, Donald Trump told his followers late Thursday that he believes the Arizona and Nevada elections were “rigged.” In posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president bemoaned Republicans’ downbeat reaction to this week’s midterm results, for which many party critics have said Trump was largely responsible. “So sad to see Republicans attack and foolishly tarnish the results of the Midterms,” Trump wrote. “WE WON, Nancy got fired and is on her way to foreign lands, Republicans are taking over the House and, importantly, its Committees, and may very well win the Senate Majority, depending on whether or not Arizona or Nevada Elections are RIGGED (which I believe they are!)?” He later followed up in another post: “Very strange things are happening with the votes cast in Nevada and Arizona. Stay tuned!” Both Nevada and Arizona are still counting votes as of Friday, with the states’ critical Senate races yet to be called.
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: How Gov. Sisolak lost Nevada

Here’s the gawd’s-honest truth: No American politician – not a single one – was qualified to manage a disease that escaped from a mysterious lab in China and caused a pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide. Take Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. Just two years into...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race with a message of delivering basic needs to Navajos and expressing frustration at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects. He acknowledged that hard work lies ahead. “I’ve said it time and time again, that we want to do the things that are tough,” he said to a rowdy crowd gathered at the fairgrounds in the tribal capital of Window Rock. Nygren’s win, along with his running mate Richelle Montoya, means the Navajo Nation will have a woman in the Office of the President and Vice President for the first time. Navajo voters twice advanced Lynda Lovejoy to the general election for the presidency, but she lost both times.
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid

It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC, CNN and other networks projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network first made its call: CNN called Hobbs the...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California

Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy