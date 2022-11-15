Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
2 juveniles assaulted, stabbed during altercation in Lyle; 2 arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Two juveniles were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during an altercation in Lyle earlier this week, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th St. in the City of Lyle at approximately...
Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle
Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Guilty Plea For Threats to Shoot Up Stewartville Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an AR-15 today entered into a plea agreement in Olmsted County Court. 20-year-old Javarie Smith admitted to a felony terroristic threats charge in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up an Olmsted County business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck with a man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of terroristic threats. Smith was arrested in September after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says...
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
Man sentenced after Mason City crash and standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One man arrested after a long standoff in Mason City is pleading guilty while another is now facing federal charges. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
