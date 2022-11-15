Read full article on original website
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
KAAL-TV
2 juveniles assaulted, stabbed during altercation in Lyle; 2 arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Two juveniles were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during an altercation in Lyle earlier this week, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th St. in the City of Lyle at approximately...
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
KIMT
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
KIMT
Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
winonaradio.com
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
KIMT
Man sentenced after Mason City crash and standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One man arrested after a long standoff in Mason City is pleading guilty while another is now facing federal charges. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
myaustinminnesota.com
Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
KIMT
Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
