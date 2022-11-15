ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Climate compensation fund approved, other issues up in air

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Toby Hazlewood

Republican Mega-Donors Ditch “Three-Time Loser” Donald Trump in Favor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis

Billionaires drawn to DeSantis after success in midterms. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In a week when the former one-term president Donald Trump announced he would be campaigning to become the President of the United States in 2024, it seems that many who he may have relied on for support are jumping ship - including many of the Republican party's most affluent financial donors.
FLORIDA STATE

