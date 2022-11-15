ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views

By Brad Dress
 4 days ago
Actor Kevin Costner said he was “OK” with losing fans over his political views, saying he “didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles” when he backed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) earlier this year.

In a new interview with USA Today upon the season five premiere of his hit Paramount show “Yellowstone,” Costner said he has no regrets for supporting Cheney in her primary this year, as well as former presidential candidate and current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in 2020.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” said Costner.

In August, Costner wore a pro-Cheney shirt that the Republican lawmaker shared in an Instagram post, saying the Hollywood star was putting “country over party.”

Costner told USA Today that he knew Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, wouldn’t win her primary against a Trump-backed candidate. But he wanted to support her anyways.

“I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance,” said Costner.

Costner earned some criticism for his political views, but that wasn’t a chief concern for him.

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he told USA Today. “That’s OK.”

WarchiefANU
2d ago

For All the Trump haters out there, what did you hate the most: No Wars? Middle East Peace? Strong American Economy? No Inflation? Growing 401K's? Market Profits? Low Gas Prices? A Secure Oil Reserve? Lower Taxes? A Strong Dollar? Secure Borders? Tariffs on Foreign Enemies? Milankovitch Cycles aka. Season's? Original Definition's of Words? or America the Constitutional Republic and it's Checks and Balances?

RSK21
3d ago

Politically, actors are no different in their political opinions than they are playing any other role. Hollywood is run by the Left and if you don't toe the line for them, you will be blackballed and your career will be over. They all know that. This is why you can't trust the political opinions of actors and celebrities.

Concerned Citizen
3d ago

I'm not a conservative but I truly respect Liz Cheney for standing up to trump and putting country over party

