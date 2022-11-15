Read full article on original website
Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash
A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
Police: Shots fired in Yonkers
Police say shots have been fired in Yonkers. They say shots were fired in the area of Linden Street near Andy's Laundromat. Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring
Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Police: Liquor license suspended from Long Beach deli, employee arrested for selling THC gummies
According to police, the incident happened at Sea Breeze Deli on West Beech Street.
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
Police say a 31-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach in Tremont. Officers say an argument took place inside 2268 Washington Ave. They say the victim was arguing with two other men when one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to...
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
Matthew Ligus, 22, faces a number of charges, including hunting without a firearm license and the possession/use of illegal ammunition.
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Behind Bars: Convicted murderer breaks silence in exclusive interview ahead of chance for parole
The gunman behind a deadly robbery in Ridge is speaking out in an exclusive prison interview ahead of his first chance up for parole. Nearly 30 years ago, 26-year-old Dennis Folk was shot and killed by Matthew Svanberg while he was working the night shift as a gas station attendant in Ridge.
Public's help sought in finding missing New Rochelle man
Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday just after 12 a.m.
Ringwood man faces charges for illegal killing of 4 bear cubs
Man wanted for stealing pick-up truck from Huntington Station car wash
According to detectives, the truck was left unattended while it was being serviced at Turnpike Car Wash on West Jericho Turnpike.
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor.
