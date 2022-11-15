ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

News 12

Police: Shots fired in Yonkers

Police say shots have been fired in Yonkers. They say shots were fired in the area of Linden Street near Andy's Laundromat. Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
News 12

Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont

Police say a 31-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach in Tremont. Officers say an argument took place inside 2268 Washington Ave. They say the victim was arguing with two other men when one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to...
WASHINGTON STATE

