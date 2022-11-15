ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins 6th District congressional seat

By Peter Wong
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago

She edges Republican Mike Erickson; Oregon now has four women in Congress, three of them newcomers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjX0c_0jBcZM3K00

Democrat Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego has claimed victory for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House.

Her race against Republican Mike Erickson, also of Lake Oswego, was the final congressional seat to be called by The Associated Press. With more than 260,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Salinas led Erickson, 50% to 47.6%; Constitution Party candidate Larry McFarland accounted for 2.3%. Unofficial final counts are due Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Her statement Monday night, Nov. 14:

"My dad came to the United States from Mexico in 1950 and worked in the fields picking cotton and tomatoes before he was in the first grade. It's my family's story that made me believe change is possible in a single generation — but only if we work for it.

"I can't promise that change will come easily," Salinas added. "But I can promise that no matter who you voted for or what lies ahead, I will be your champion — always. It's the honor of my lifetime to be your congresswoman-elect."

Oregon gained a sixth seat in the U.S. House after the 2020 Census. The 6th extends from parts of Clackamas and Washington counties south into Yamhill and Polk counties, and the part of Marion County that includes Salem, Keizer and Woodburn.

Salinas and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Happy Valley in the neighboring 5th District are the first two Latina representatives elected from Oregon. They are in addition to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, who easily won a sixth full term in the 1st District, and Val Hoyle of Springfield, who won the 4th District seat being vacated by Democrat Peter DeFazio after 36 years.

It will be the first time that Oregon will have four women in its congressional delegation. The other times Oregon had more than one woman were from late 1960 through 1966 — when Rep. Edith Green was joined by Sen. Maurine Neuberger, still the only woman elected to the Senate from Oregon — and Reps. Elizabeth Furse of Hillsboro and Darlene Hooley of West Linn from 1997 to 1999. Furse's final term coincided with Hooley's first term.

Salinas, 52, was a lobbyist for Local 503 of Service Employees International Union when she was appointed to the Oregon House seat vacated by Ann Lininger upon appointment to a Clackamas County circuit judgeship in 2017. Salinas was elected in 2018 and 2020.

She led the House Health Care Committee (2019-20) and was majority whip, the third-ranking leadership spot. She was one of the prime advocates for 2022 legislation instituting overtime pay for farmworkers, and for 2017 legislation protecting reproductive rights.

"I know how to work with industry and advocates, and I know how to get things done," she said.

Salinas was an intern for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and an aide to three other members of Congress — Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, California Rep. Pete Stark and Oregon Rep. Darlene Hooley.

Erickson, a businessman and shipping consultant from Lake Oswego, was making his third bid for Congress. He was the losing Republican nominee in the 5th District to Hooley in 2006 and to Democrat Kurt Schrader of Canby in 2008.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 1

Related
Woodburn Independent

Democrat Kotek keeps small lead in race for governor

Ex-House speaker is ahead of former House GOP leader Christine Drazan by about 1 point; Betsy Johnson concedes.Democrat Tina Kotek took an early lead in the historic three-way race for Oregon governor, but by 11 p.m. Tuesday, she was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, 46% to 44.5%, with 1.35 million votes tallied. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson won't be a major factor. She had just under 9% of the statewide vote and was third in Clatsop County, which was part of the legislative district she represented for 21 years. Kotek spoke briefly late Tuesday to supporters at a Democratic...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Lewis breezes to another term

House District 18 incumbent Rick Lewis of Silverton to win with comfortable marginRep. Rick Lewis of Silverton easily won reelection in Oregon House District 18, outpacing his opponent Jesse S. Smith with just over 68% of the vote to just under 32% for the challenger. Going into Veterans Day weekend the unofficial tallies showed Lewis with 10,897 votes to Smith's 5,100. Lewis, a Republican, had previously won the seat by similar margins in a district that has not elected a Democrat in more than two decades. In 2020 Lewis received 25,996 votes to challenger Jamie Morrison's 10,993; in 2018 Lewis...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Wyden re-election bid aided by national GOP ignoring opponent

Republican opponent is a perennial candidate who defended the Jan. 6 riot and has raised little money.In an election year that threatens hurricane-force change on every level of Oregon politics, Ron Wyden is in the calm eye of the storm. The governor's office, open congressional seats and legislative majorities are up for grabs when election returns are revealed starting Tuesday night. Democrats are vying for funds right up until the last minute, hoping that their race remains on the front burner for the national bankrollers who are triaging where to spend and where to throw in the towel. Wyden's race...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Thatcher leads Walsh

Senate District 11 results show Thatcher leading as the early returns are postedSenator Kim Thatcher, (R-Keizer), who is running in a different district than the one she has traditionally served, held an early lead in the race for Senate District 11. Marion County Elections Clerk's office initial posting of the results showed Thatcher with a roughly 53 to 47-percent lead over former Keizer City Councilor Richard Walsh, who is a Democrat. As of Wednesday, Thatcher had 15,752 to Walsh's 13,809 with a total of 29,625 votes counted. Updated totals are anticipated to be posted Thursday. "Yes, votes are still coming...
KEIZER, OR
Woodburn Independent

Thatcher primed to serve SD 11

Senate District 11 election results indicate the displaced Republican will prevailState Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, who ran for reelection in a different district than the one she has traditionally served, will be serving her next term for residents of Senate District 11. Marion County Elections Clerk's Office election results posted going into Veterans Day weekend showed Thatcher maintaining a roughly 52.45% to 47.3% lead over Democrat Richard Walsh, a Salem attorney and former Keizer city councilor. Going into the weekend, Thatcher had 19,592 votes to Walsh's 17,662 with a total of 37,352 votes counted. Updated totals are anticipated to be...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Democrats in blame game over Oregon congressional loss

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th district. It's the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as post mortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame...
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cantwell, Spokane leaders to discuss affordable housing needs at roundtable

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell will join leaders from the housing, charity, and academic communities in Spokane on Monday to discuss the impact of low-income housing in eastern Washington. The roundtable will include Washington’s Secretary of Commerce Lisa Brown, Director of Multifamily Housing and Community Facilities Lisa Vatske, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, Catholic Charities CEO Rob...
SPOKANE, WA
Woodburn Independent

Pacific University standing its ground in face of state fines

In a letter, Pacific insists it will not hand over files BOLI has ordered it to provide unless compelled by a court order.Pacific University is pushing back against a notice of intent from the state to assess hefty fines for the university's alleged repeated failure to comply with employee requests for personnel files. A "notice of intent to assess civil penalties" dated Tuesday, Oct. 18, and signed by Bureau of Labor and Industries wage and hour division administrator Laura van Enckevort calls for $843,000 in fines for the university. BOLI says Pacific has failed to honor requests by seven past...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Can Oregon schools rebound from pandemic with fewer students?

Education leaders tout small wins, but latest report highlights chronic absences and enrollment declines that threaten fundingOregon's public schools shed nearly 30,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but education officials are celebrating academic rebounds and other progress over the past two years. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are doing, by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. According to a new statewide report card, 83% of Oregon ninth graders were on track to graduate during the 2021-22 school year, similar to pre-pandemic levels. That figure had...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
778
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy