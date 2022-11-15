Read full article on original website
Sustainable Skincare Brand 2250 Launches in Beauty Market
The latest sustainable skincare brand to hit the beauty scene is 2250. According to the indie company, 2250 is one of the first skincare companies launching its rewards program on blockchain and will use this technology to include its community in some of the decision-making process by giving them voting rights on new products.
Amorepacific Nets Two Beauty Tech Awards Ahead of CES 2023
Two tailored technologies developed by have been announced winners of Innovation Awards at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023.) This marks the fourth consecutive year for Amorepacific to be the recipient of the CES Innovation Award, which is announced ahead of the world’s largest appliance and technology exhibition.
TRESemme Enters the Metaverse
Aimed at establishing a strong footing in the web3 space to help ‘TRESsetters’ lead trends from the front using new and innovative techniques. TRESemmé has become the first brand in Pakistan to join the metaverse, an integrated network of 3D worlds that brings together various multiple virtual spaces.
