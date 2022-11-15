ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
attractionsmagazine.com

Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and location for new affordable housing project

As part of an initiative to create affordable housing in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World has chosen a location and a developer for their upcoming 1,300-unit project. The 80-acre development will be located just west of State Road 429, not far from Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park, within easy access to schools, Flamingo Crossings Town Center, and other shopping.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

UPDATE on Disney’s New Affordable Housing Project in Orlando

Back in April, Disney announced a new project the company would be taking on — affordable housing. This came after Universal announced a plan for a new affordable housing community and the two entertainment giants seem to have a similar plan. But now, Disney just released a bunch of new details on their plan for the affordable housing community in Orlando!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18

Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
foodservicedirector.com

A look at Dave’s Boathouse, Rollins College’s halal- and kosher-certified restaurant

Last year, Rollins College shut down its nautical-themed, full-service restaurant, Dave’s Boathouse, to embark on a halal and kosher certification process for the space. The process took three weeks and included thorough cleaning and sanitation. During this time, the team also completed renovations and developed a new menu. The newly updated Dave’s Boathouse has been open to students and the public for almost a year.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
High School Football PRO

Orlando, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oviedo High School football team will have a game with Jones High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy