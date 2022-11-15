Read full article on original website
attractionsmagazine.com
Universal Orlando details the 2023 Military Freedom Pass for members of U.S. military
The 2023 Military Freedom Pass is a unique annual pass option providing year-round admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for $199.99 per adult. An upgraded version of the pass also includes Universal’s Volcano Bay water park for a total of $234.99. Passes grant park...
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
attractionsmagazine.com
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and location for new affordable housing project
As part of an initiative to create affordable housing in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World has chosen a location and a developer for their upcoming 1,300-unit project. The 80-acre development will be located just west of State Road 429, not far from Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park, within easy access to schools, Flamingo Crossings Town Center, and other shopping.
allears.net
UPDATE on Disney’s New Affordable Housing Project in Orlando
Back in April, Disney announced a new project the company would be taking on — affordable housing. This came after Universal announced a plan for a new affordable housing community and the two entertainment giants seem to have a similar plan. But now, Disney just released a bunch of new details on their plan for the affordable housing community in Orlando!
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
fox35orlando.com
Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance on his birthday at Disney World: How to see it
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!. The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 94rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie." To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens...
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18
Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
foodservicedirector.com
A look at Dave’s Boathouse, Rollins College’s halal- and kosher-certified restaurant
Last year, Rollins College shut down its nautical-themed, full-service restaurant, Dave’s Boathouse, to embark on a halal and kosher certification process for the space. The process took three weeks and included thorough cleaning and sanitation. During this time, the team also completed renovations and developed a new menu. The newly updated Dave’s Boathouse has been open to students and the public for almost a year.
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?
Sometimes I really wish I wasn't trying to be more current and up to date on news. Sometimes I still wish I was thirty-four and ignorant to the world around us. But, this can be a costly mistake as the world becomes increasingly more hostile (in my opinion) around us. Especially for women.
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
WESH
1.75M travelers expected at Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the first day of the Thanksgiving travel period, and according to airport officials at Orlando International Airport, they predict they could tie the record-high number of travelers going through over the next 12 days. "It's terrible. Matter of fact, we were just on the...
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
WESH
Orlando International Airport officials warn of crowds, longer wait times for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at the Orlando International Airport expect this holiday travel season to be the busiest since 2019. They anticipate 1.75 million people to travel through OIA during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that lasts from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29. They project the busiest travel day...
wogx.com
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
WESH
United Way volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for Central Florida families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves at UCF on Wednesday night to support the Heart of Florida United Way to package thousands of meals for Central Florida families in need this Thanksgiving. "We continue to grow,” said Lynnea Crawford, vice president of the Heart of...
Orlando, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
