Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War just struck a blow at the heart of the Soul Society with its latest anime episode, as the fight taking place between Yamamoto and Yhwach spelled disaster for the Soul Reapers. In picking up the pieces, Ichigo is going to have to perform some serious heavy lifting if he wants to stop the Wandenreich's reign of terror, but the strength behind the Sternritter might be too much for the resident substitute Soul Reaper to handle. Now, new images have emerged for the anime's seventh episode.

1 DAY AGO