ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18 Wheeler

A Tragic Story Of How Trying To Viral Can Go Terribly Wrong. We live in a time where those who do the craziest things, be the loudest and most wrong will actually get you MORE attention and fame. Its a sad state of affairs about the times we're living in where folks will do ANYTHING to be seen and noticed even if means potentially losing their life.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways From Houston

Are you looking for amazing weekend getaways from Houston, Texas? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be sharing some of the best places where you can take short trips from Houston. Houston is a popular place to visit in Texas with...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston boy, 11, shot while taking out trash at apartment complex

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road. Police say the boy and his 15-year-old brother took some...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Texas Lands Three Cities On The Top 5 Festive Cities In U.S. List

As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, more and more East Texans are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Just this past weekend my wife suggested we put up the Christmas tree, so being the husband I am I had the tree and decorations out of the attic within an hour and was ready for the transformation to begin! After a while of working on it with my wife, the inside of our house was transformed. The outside is a different story.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Project Planned in Pearland

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Levey Group acquired a 38-acre tract near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road where the Houston-based firm will develop Levey Logistics Park. Levey Logistics Park will consist of two industrial buildings, one cross-dock and one rear-load, spanning...
PEARLAND, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy