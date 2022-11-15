Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Truck Flies Off Houston Freeway Crashes Into Apartment Complex
A horrific accident ended up with a car flying off a Houston freeway early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a car accident in Southeast Houston near the Gulf freeway. When firefighters arrived they were quickly faced with a serious issue. A truck traveling on the nearby freeway somehow landed inside...
Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18 Wheeler
A Tragic Story Of How Trying To Viral Can Go Terribly Wrong. We live in a time where those who do the craziest things, be the loudest and most wrong will actually get you MORE attention and fame. Its a sad state of affairs about the times we're living in where folks will do ANYTHING to be seen and noticed even if means potentially losing their life.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Truck runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a truck went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways From Houston
Are you looking for amazing weekend getaways from Houston, Texas? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be sharing some of the best places where you can take short trips from Houston. Houston is a popular place to visit in Texas with...
Recognize her? Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint on Houston's south side
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a woman who they said robbed a convenience store on the south side last month. This happened at a store on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street in the South Park area. Police...
fox26houston.com
Houston boy, 11, shot while taking out trash at apartment complex
HOUSTON - An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road. Police say the boy and his 15-year-old brother took some...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Texas Lands Three Cities On The Top 5 Festive Cities In U.S. List
As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, more and more East Texans are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Just this past weekend my wife suggested we put up the Christmas tree, so being the husband I am I had the tree and decorations out of the attic within an hour and was ready for the transformation to begin! After a while of working on it with my wife, the inside of our house was transformed. The outside is a different story.
Son dead, mother injured after home goes up in flames in NE Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead following a house fire in northeast Houston early Wednesday, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home on White Thorn Street just north of Little York Road and west of Homestead Road. Houston firefighters said...
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
realtynewsreport.com
Project Planned in Pearland
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Levey Group acquired a 38-acre tract near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road where the Houston-based firm will develop Levey Logistics Park. Levey Logistics Park will consist of two industrial buildings, one cross-dock and one rear-load, spanning...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
