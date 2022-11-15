West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered to open diaper bank

West Side Community Services (WSCS) announced a partnership with Every Bottom Covered to open a diaper bank on Vermont Street in Buffalo.

It is no secret babies can be expensive, especially with the rising cost of formula, diapers and food.

West Side Community Services and Every Bottom Covered has teamed up to address this need, in Buffalo's West Side.

"So, we normally serve about 65 customers shopping each week, which constitutes about 1,000 people a month in their various households. We have gone through two racks of diapers now in the 2 weeks that we've had a various quiet opening," West Side Community Services executive director, Crystal Selk said.

Selk shared the diaper bank will be housed inside of Provisions 139, which is located at 139 Vermont Street, in Buffalo.

The diaper bank will serve the residents of the 14201, 14209, 14213, and 14222 zip codes.

Residents will need to provide the following to receive diapers:

Photo ID

Proof of address

Birth certificate(s) of child(ren) to registration and first visit

Residents will be able to pick up 25 two times per month, once from the 1st-14th and once from the 15th-31st.

"Babies need to be clean. They are our most vulnerable members of the population, and sometimes because they can't speak for themselves, we often forget that their needs are the ones that are going to create a healthier future," Every Bottom Covered executive director, Raziya Hill said.

The need is tremendous for the West Side Community so they are hoping to create a one-stop shop for families, now that its market-style food pantry has seen an influx of families walking in.

"We had 20% more customers last month than we did the previous month. We are definitely seeing that here. This is emergency food so this is what people can get with their SNAP benefits and other public assistance," Selk said.

Hill added that this partnership involved more than just food.

They are hoping to address necessities and home essentials in the area as well.

"If you don't experience diaper need, if you're not in an experience to struggle, then you don't understand that people struggle everyday. Again, it's just one of those basic needs that kind of falls in the wayside but as there are food deserts, there are also diaper deserts," Hill explained.

For more information on Every Bottom Covered, click here .