Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and Hulman Streets at approximately 2:20 p.m.
wibqam.com
Vigil held for two lives lost during Brazil fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy. Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County. A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood...
wibqam.com
VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School. 20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money...
wibqam.com
Holiday Market and Expo returns to Sullivan this weekend
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents can get some holiday shopping done this weekend at the Holiday Market and Expo. It’s taking place at the Sullivan Civic Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is free, but if visitors bring a canned good to donate...
wibqam.com
Local high school preps for student-led light show
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Students at Washington High School have been working hard to put on their annual light show. This is the second year the high school has had an outdoor light show, and the students put it on. Students in a computer science class spend the entire...
Comments / 0