Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
wtvbam.com
Prosecutors dismiss charges in Royer case “based upon new information”
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
WILX-TV
‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police. Michigan State Troopers will have patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
WILX-TV
Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup. On Friday, US-23 was closed...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
School staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
Detroit News
Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school
An overheard conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat. A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.
WILX-TV
‘Are our kids safe at home?’ - Mid-Michigan parents want answers after cyberattack
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be open Thursday, although students will have limited access to technology. Background: Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack. The schools have been closed since Monday because of a ransomware attack at the Jackson...
13abc.com
Lt. Mark Price with the Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office talks about threats at Liberty-Benton
The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense in Ohio, meaning officers can pull someone over just for being on their phone. Currently, officers need to see a driver commit another offense first. Updated: 1 hour ago. 11/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. 'Jeopardy!' star testifies against trans youth bill...
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
Judge issues injunction against Hillsdale GOP 'America First' faction
A Lenawee County judge issued a preliminary injunction and ruled against the "America First" faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party.
WILX-TV
4 years later: Michigan family offers $20K reward for information in hunter’s death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A family in Mid-Michigan is asking for information in a cold case involving a hunter who died in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found...
11 Investigates: Dozens of dead residents charged for nuisance properties
Blight and delinquent property taxes continue to hurt the Toledo economy. On the night of June 6, 2003, Crystal Hunt got in her car in front of her Forest Avenue home after a graduation party. Early the next morning, Hunt was found slumped over the steering wheel of that car,...
WILX-TV
On The Job Report: 11/18/2022
Assist in preparation of all Bakery products to ensure all production schedules are meet accurately and timely. Responsible for dough/batter. Responsible for filling, icing, packaging and proper distribution on product. Follow Good Manufacturing Practices. Requirements:. Reliable transportation, valid picture ID and either a social security card or passport. Will be...
Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
Comments / 0