Hillsdale County, MI

WILX-TV

Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Prosecutors dismiss charges in Royer case “based upon new information”

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police. Michigan State Troopers will have patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
LANSING, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup. On Friday, US-23 was closed...
MICHIGAN STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Detroit News

Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school

An overheard conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat. A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.
MONROE, MI
WILX-TV

On The Job Report: 11/18/2022

Assist in preparation of all Bakery products to ensure all production schedules are meet accurately and timely. Responsible for dough/batter. Responsible for filling, icing, packaging and proper distribution on product. Follow Good Manufacturing Practices. Requirements:. Reliable transportation, valid picture ID and either a social security card or passport. Will be...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

