Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
Who Is King at the End of ‘Wakanda Forever’?
It should be quite clear from the headline but if not: This post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s early, but here is the #1 Wakanda Forever question we’re hearing at ScreenCrush:. Who exactly is in charge of Wakanda at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest Marvel References
By necessity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to take some big leaps away from established Marvel continuity. Although he has taken a few sabbaticals from his role as Black Panther, T’Challa never died in Marvel’s comics, and he remains an active hero. The man who played T’Challa onscreen, Chadwick Boseman, sadly died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk Joins ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
The Spider-Verse is getting even bigger. While the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will feature many of the characters from the original animated hit like Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen, there will be new characters as well, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 (who had a very brief cameo at the end of Into the Spider-Verse’s closing credits) and Jason Schwartzman as the super-villain the Spot.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five
The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
‘Andor’ Episode 10: Every Star Wars Easter Egg and Secret
Have you noticed that the opening credits to Andor are changing week to week and episode to episode? It’s true, each week the score that plays during the opening title card changes. It started relatively simple and small, and each week the orchestra that plays the music grows bigger and bigger, symbolizing the growing Rebellion and the way Cassian Andor himself is evolving and maturing through the course of the show.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero
Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.
‘28 Months Later’ Might Finally Happen
28 Days Later... completely reshaped the world’s conception of what zombies could be. Now we might be able to return to that universe with a complete trilogy. The film and its sequel are well-known for shocking kills, tense relationships, and of course, popularizing the terrifying “fast zombie” rather than the more common shambling variety. While it was only made on a budget of $8 million dollars, it quickly grossed much more than that. It managed to pull in $82.7 million globally and cemented itself as a staple of 2000s horror in the process.
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
Another Planned ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Canceled
Star Wars giveth, and Star Wars taketh away. Just when it looks like we might finally get a new Star Wars movie, with rumors that Shawn Levy is developing his own film set in the galaxy far, far away, comes a report that a previously reported Star Wars movie has bit the proverbial space dust.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Guillermo Del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage From Unmade ‘At the Mountains of Madness’
Guillermo del Toro just joined Instagram, and in less than a week, he’s already one of the most interesting people to follow on the app. He’s shared photos from his home (which looks like something out of a horror movie), early tests of the puppet from his upcoming Pinocchio, and interesting objects from his movie collection. But for del Toro fans, the coolest moment came last night, when del Toro shared footage from one of his unmade projects.
HBO Cancels ‘Westworld,’ Series’ Stories Won’t Be Resolved
Despite leaving many storylines hanging after its recent fourth season, Westworld will not get to finish out its storylines for a fifth season. HBO has instead decided to end the show, which launched with a ton of hype in 2016, and inspired an initially rabid fanbase drawn to the show’s dense mythology, but slowly seemed to lose that passionate viewership over the years. (Ratings for the recent fourth season were a fraction of Season 1 when the show was at its apex.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU
David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0