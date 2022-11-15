The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.

