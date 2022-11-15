Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trail derailment in mid-Missouri’s Paris, which is about 60 miles northeast of Columbia. Five to six train cars have derailed. A Monroe County Sheriff’s dispatcher tells 939 the Eagle that there are no injuries. The dispatcher says a train struck an unoccupied semi in downtown Paris. We’re told the truck driver was able to get out of the semi, and that the train conductor is not injured.

MONROE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO