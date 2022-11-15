ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
UPDATE: Monroe County train derailment closes road in mid-Missouri’s Paris; no injuries

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trail derailment in mid-Missouri’s Paris, which is about 60 miles northeast of Columbia. Five to six train cars have derailed. A Monroe County Sheriff’s dispatcher tells 939 the Eagle that there are no injuries. The dispatcher says a train struck an unoccupied semi in downtown Paris. We’re told the truck driver was able to get out of the semi, and that the train conductor is not injured.
Treece, Buffaloe see bright future with new COU terminal

A former Columbia mayor describes Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) $23-million new terminal as a six-year project that culminated with the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony and first flight. Former Mayor Brian Treece is proud of this project. “It’s really due to no small part to the partnership between local, state and...
Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
CPS: Juvenile Hickman student arrested for graffiti incident

The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent says a juvenile Hickman high school student has been arrested for Wednesday afternoon’s graffiti incident, an incident that led to extra police at the school on Thursday. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood announced the arrest, in a two-page e-mail to Hickman families, students...
