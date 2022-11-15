ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

WCVB

Where to find breathtaking views in Provincetown, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The outer Cape’s beauty shines in autumn, but from a bird’s eye view, it’s simply breathtaking. At 252 feet,Pilgrim Monument stands tall in Provincetown. The monument is part of the Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association of Provincetown, which also includes the Provincetown Museum.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
ORLEANS, MA
WCVB

These Cape Cod accommodations offer comfort and inclusivity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Retiring to Cape Cod feels like a dream for many people. For Melody and Paul Edson, retirement felt like a bit of a question mark. Melody wanted to do something different, in an environment where people are happy. Becoming an innkeeper seemed like the perfect fit. So in 2019, the Edsons purchased Inn at the Oaks, a historic Queen Anne Victorian house in Eastham, dating back to 1893.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Sail 4 Epilepsy aims to educate and inspire people around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Philip Haydon is an internationally recognized neuroscientist who lives with medically-controlled, post-traumatic epilepsy. Haydon started the non-profit organization Sail for Epilepsy with a mission to inspire people with epilepsy to take "One More Step" towards achieving a fuller life, with the necessary safety measures in place. He is currently sailing the oceans of the world to inspire, raise awareness and connect.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Boston

BOSTON — Love Boston and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Boston. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Boston to take part in a unique, Boston-centric dating experience. Tired...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

A serious medical challenge led to the creation of Fulton Guitar

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve Snyder was pursuing his dream of a career in medicine when a mysterious illness set him back. After a liver transplant, he found himself a new path and way to heal.Fulton Guitars are custom-built electric guitars that have found their way into the hands of some accomplished musical artists.
NEEDHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
pmq.com

Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.

Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

Woman, 80, dies in fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An 80-year-old woman died early Friday in a fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts. The fire at 30 Division St. was reported at 1 a.m., officials said. The victim has been identified by the Bristol District Attorney's Office as Judith Henriques. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences...
ATTLEBORO, MA

