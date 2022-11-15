Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & Windows
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
WCVB
Where to find breathtaking views in Provincetown, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The outer Cape’s beauty shines in autumn, but from a bird’s eye view, it’s simply breathtaking. At 252 feet,Pilgrim Monument stands tall in Provincetown. The monument is part of the Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association of Provincetown, which also includes the Provincetown Museum.
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
WCVB
2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree cut down in Nova Scotia ceremony
CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston is a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
WCVB
Become a pirate for the day in Salem then head to Newbury Street for a taste of Coastal Italy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ahoy matey-- dive into all things pirate! AtReal Pirates Salem, you’ll learn the story of Black Sam Bellamy, aka the Prince of Pirates. He was the richest and one of the youngest pirates of all time. Faccia a Faccia brings Italian coastal cuisine to Newbury...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
WCVB
These Cape Cod accommodations offer comfort and inclusivity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Retiring to Cape Cod feels like a dream for many people. For Melody and Paul Edson, retirement felt like a bit of a question mark. Melody wanted to do something different, in an environment where people are happy. Becoming an innkeeper seemed like the perfect fit. So in 2019, the Edsons purchased Inn at the Oaks, a historic Queen Anne Victorian house in Eastham, dating back to 1893.
WCVB
Sail 4 Epilepsy aims to educate and inspire people around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Philip Haydon is an internationally recognized neuroscientist who lives with medically-controlled, post-traumatic epilepsy. Haydon started the non-profit organization Sail for Epilepsy with a mission to inspire people with epilepsy to take "One More Step" towards achieving a fuller life, with the necessary safety measures in place. He is currently sailing the oceans of the world to inspire, raise awareness and connect.
WCVB
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Boston
BOSTON — Love Boston and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Boston. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Boston to take part in a unique, Boston-centric dating experience. Tired...
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
WCVB
A serious medical challenge led to the creation of Fulton Guitar
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Steve Snyder was pursuing his dream of a career in medicine when a mysterious illness set him back. After a liver transplant, he found himself a new path and way to heal.Fulton Guitars are custom-built electric guitars that have found their way into the hands of some accomplished musical artists.
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!
The Weir Christmas Tree Farm announced their grand opening!(Photo by Any Lane) (KINGSTON, MA) Great news for those who celebrate the holidays with a real Christmas tree! The family-owned and operated Weir Family Christmas Tree Farm has announced that they are only one week away from their 2022 grand opening!
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
pmq.com
Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.
Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
WCVB
Woman, 80, dies in fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An 80-year-old woman died early Friday in a fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts. The fire at 30 Division St. was reported at 1 a.m., officials said. The victim has been identified by the Bristol District Attorney's Office as Judith Henriques. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences...
