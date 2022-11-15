ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
VALLEY CITY, ND
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
NORTHWOOD, ND
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen

A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
FARGO, ND
NORTHWOOD, ND
Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN

NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
ERSKINE, MN
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Investigation underway into Crary, ND shooting incident

CRARY, N.D. (KFGO) – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says his department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon at a residence in Crary. Nelson says the incident involved two men who are related. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with...
CRARY, ND
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
WALSH COUNTY, ND
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
CASS COUNTY, ND
CASS COUNTY, ND
Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks

So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

