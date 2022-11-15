Read full article on original website
Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
Valley City Man Injured In Rollover Crash West of Valley City
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
GFSO identifies body found in ditch
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 85 year old man who was found in a ditch near Northwood on Monday. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department was notified of the body by a rural mail carrier around 10:30 a.m. The ditch was along the 200 block of 41st Street Northeast.
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn. (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said 36-year-old Kyle Allen Larson was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen...
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
Investigation underway into Crary, ND shooting incident
CRARY, N.D. (KFGO) – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says his department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon at a residence in Crary. Nelson says the incident involved two men who are related. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with...
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022. Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza. He was then “beaten to a pulp” by...
Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks
So much has changed for Molly Yeh since she started her food blog, My Name is Yeh, and launched her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm. Now a mother of two, Bernie and Ira, her food style has evolved from long dreamy projects to food she can cook with and for her family every day. What hasn't changed is her love for the Midwest, from growing up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois, to her current residence on her husband Nick's sugar beet farm in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. And her recipes still reflect her heritage and style.
