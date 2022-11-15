ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Passes Law Making Non-Emergency 911 Calls Illegal

If you call 911 and ask for directions, you may be getting more than directions -- you may be looking at up to six months in jail, up to a $750 fine, or both. That's because the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance (see below) making it a crime to interfere with emergency calls and the emergency reporting system.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
WYOMING STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper

Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
CASPER, WY
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
Wake Up Wyoming

Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard

Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles

Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
CHEYENNE, WY
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

