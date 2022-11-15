Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Passes Law Making Non-Emergency 911 Calls Illegal
If you call 911 and ask for directions, you may be getting more than directions -- you may be looking at up to six months in jail, up to a $750 fine, or both. That's because the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance (see below) making it a crime to interfere with emergency calls and the emergency reporting system.
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Deployed 203 Volunteer “Poll Watchers” To Monitor Voters During Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former state lawmaker and Lincoln County Republican Party Chairman Marti Halverson said she feels much better about Wyoming’s election security than she does about the 2020 presidential election, but there’s still work to be done. “There are still pockets...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard
Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles
Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
