Betty Webb — PENDING
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Help Us Find The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Calling all Kosciusko County cat owners!. The Papers Inc. is holding a contest to find the largest domestic cat in the county — similar to a competition held 100 years ago. Winners will be determined based on weight. Prizes will be awarded to the top five...
US 30 Concerns Aired Ahead Of Larger Meeting On Dec. 6
WARSAW — State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, Nov. 18, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 200E, 1,500 feet south of Armstrong Road. Driver: Jade Grady, 24, EMS D Lane, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 3:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 150W and...
County Extension Homemakers Have Holiday Program
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers had their annual Holiday Program with the theme, “Oh Fudge…It’s Christmas,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds’ Home and Family Arts Building. Sixty-six extension homemakers and guests attended the day-long program planned by the...
Warsaw Trash Schedule Altered For Holidays
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has updated its trash pickup schedule for the upcoming holiday season. For Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Board Approves Purchases Of Two Vehicles For Warsaw Street Department
WARSAW — Warsaw’s street department received approval to purchase two vehicles during a Nov. 18 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. In his first request, Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon asked for permission to purchase a used 2012 International 4000 Series dump truck from the town of Milford. The truck, which has 12,376 miles on it, includes a Boss snowplow and Monroe salt spreader.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
Merlin D. Kreighbaum
Merlin D. Kreighbaum, 73, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Miller Merry Manor, Culver. He was born June 10, 1949. He married Darlene Reaker on June 19, 1973; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son J.D. Kreighbaum II, Terre Haute; and his brother, Dennis Loy (Rebecca)...
Randy E. Hayslett
Randy Hayslett, 65, Wabash, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born March 7, 1957. He married Beth (Conner) Miller on July 29, 1988; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his five children, Brad Hayslett and Shawn...
Friends Of The Library Announce ‘Lights Of Love’ Tree
The holidays are almost here, and most people are beginning to think about decorations, gifts, special foods and celebrations. The Friends of the Library group would like to invite the public to celebrate in a new way this year. There will be a new tree in the library, celebrating all those who have been a bright spot in the lives of others. It is called the “Lights of Love” tree, and anyone can be a part of this celebration by sponsoring a light on the tree.
Steven Gene Parrish
Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
WANE-TV
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Town Council Enters Into Interlocal Agreement On Dike Project
SYRACUSE — David Johnston, a member of the Turkey Creek Dike & Dam Conservancy District, came before the Syracuse Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 15, to address concerns raised by a council member. The council member thought it would be illegal for the town to...
