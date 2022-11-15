ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.” According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse. The two had reported to […]
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school. According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
JOAQUIN, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized

A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children. The 3-year-old child...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA

