FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide
KTRE
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ after chase ends in Kilgore
UPDATE: According to Kilgore Police Department the trailer attached to the truck that lead authorities on a chase today was “full of marijuana.” KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Kilgore on Friday after officials said a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop on a blue Ford pickup […]
KLTV
Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
Documents: Joaquin man killed woman as part 'sacrifice,' cut off her toes, fingers and ears
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Documents show an East Texas man charged with murder for a woman's death in Shelby County Sunday afternoon killed her as a part of a sacrifice. His mother also told investigators he was satanic. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was arrested Sunday in connection with...
KLTV
Longview police apprehend 2 juveniles accused of evidence tampering, threats against students, staff
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department have apprehended two students in connection with possible threats toward a student and staff at the Longview High School Campus. Longview police officers investigated the incident and say they were able to corroborate the initial accusation. They obtained two directives to apprehend the...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
KLTV
WebXtra: Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
Natchitoches Times
Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
ktalnews.com
CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
2 men accused of robbing man outside of Nacogdoches County business
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
