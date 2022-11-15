Read full article on original website
Are Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Married? Her Tattoo Is A Big Clue
There are notoriously private couples and then there’s Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a couple so private that there are fewer photos of them on the internet than there are seasons of Desperate Housewives. The couple, who started dating over a decade ago, share two children and almost no details about their love life with the public, aside from the occasional anecdote about sharing Ken-emblazoned undies. That all changed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when Mendes posted a photo of her “de Gosling” tattoo that dropped a major clue about the couple’s relationship status. Based on the post, fans think that Mendes and Gosling might be married. Elite Daily reached out to Mendes’ rep for comment on the actor’s marital status, but did not hear back in time for publication.
Kim Hinted At Being In A “Hard Place” Amid Pete & EmRata Rumors
It looks like Kim Kardashian might be taking a cue from her sister Khloé Kardashian. On Nov. 18, Kim shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories, just like Khloé is famous for... and the timing of the post was interesting. On IG, Kim implied she was in a “hard place,” amid the romance rumors surrounding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.
Kim Rejected Pete Before They Dated, But In A Kinda Cute Way
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have been one of Hollywood’s (and Staten Island’s) cutest couples to date, but before they became Kete, there was an awkward moment. Apparently, Kardashian rejected Davidson at the Met Gala — luckily, the comedian didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the sitch.
Keke Palmer Felt “Trapped” By This Unwanted Nickelodeon Experience
Like many child stars, the early days of Keke Palmer’s career weren’t all positive. Before becoming social media’s reigning meme it-girl, Palmer rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s 2008 series, True Jackson, VP. Over a decade later, the actor has recently spoken out about the challenges she faced while working with the network. As she detailed in a Nov. 16 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen issue, there was one moment during her time with Nickelodeon that left her feeling “trapped.”
Why Does TikTok Think SK Cheated On Raven?
Although Raven Ross and SK Alagbada didn’t end their Love Is Blind journey with a marriage, the couple got back together after filming ended. At the Season 3 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Nov. 9, Raven and SK confirmed that their romance was still going strong — and Raven even issued a warning to anybody interested in SK: “Stay out of my man’s DMs.” Unfortunately, only a week later, rumors about SK cheating on Raven have started circulating on TikTok, and this situation seems tense.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Broken Up, And Twitter Has A Lot Of Reactions
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
Candace Cameron Bure’s "Traditional Marriage" Comment Irked So Many Celebs
Candace Cameron Bure’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal isn’t sitting right with some people. When asked if her new TV network, Great American Family, will have holiday movies that center around same-sex couples, the Fuller House star denied it, saying, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Following her headline-making comments in the Nov. 14 article, several celebrities have reacted passionately in support of the LGBTQ+, including JoJo Siwa and Bure’s Fuller House house co-star Jodie Sweetin.
Kylie Jenner’s Spiked Tiara Was Vintage '90s & Absolutely Wicked
Who’s the fairest of them all? On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the most likely answer to that question was Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old attended the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in a couture look fit for a wicked queen. While her ruffled opera-length gloves and curve-hugging gown were gorgeous, the highlight of her ‘fit was undoubtedly the decadent diamond-studded headpiece she wore. Jenner’s spiked tiara wasn’t just vintage, it was Mugler vintage and almost as old as the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself.
Here’s The Likelihood Taylor Swift Attends The 2022 AMAs
Taylor Swift is no stranger to the American Music Awards. The pop star won several awards at the 2021 and 2020 ceremonies. Before this, in 2019, the AMAs even crowned her Artist of the Decade, and she performed a medley of her hits that year. Come to think of it, this means Swift technically already gave fans a taste of The Eras Tour. Well, excluding Midnights of course. This year, Swift is once again nominated for several awards; however, it’s not exactly clear if she’ll be in attendance.
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Blake Gushed Over Ryan’s “Heart” In A Sweet Speech
Let’s be real, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pretty much everyone’s favorite celebrity couple. And on Nov. 17, the duo reminded fans exactly why they are worthy of their golden couple status. When the Deadpool actor received the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton, Lively gave a speech for Reynolds, and her words showed how proud she is of her husband.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 18, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 18, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Broke Ticketmaster & “ME!”. True Life: I’m A Swiftie — but the...
How To Spot Bad Mental Health Advice On TikTok
If you’ve spent time (read: more hours than you’d like to admit) scrolling on TikTok, you’ve been probably been served advice, hacks, and “it worked for me” videos, especially when it comes to mental health. “#Mentalhealth and related hashtags have racked up billions of views on the platform, but that doesn’t mean the content is quality,” writes Anna Davies. So, what’s actually legit and what’s just plain old bad? Consider these five things the next time you’re using the app (aka now). READ MORE.
Pete & EmRata’s History Goes Back Further Than You’d Think
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be dating, so yes, the world makes sense again. On Nov. 13, Deux Moi posted that the maybe-couple was spotted on a date night in Brooklyn — complete with some major PDA. Although neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has commented on the rumors, the truth is that their connection goes further back than you might remember. Here’s a full rundown of Davidson and Ratajkowski’s history.
