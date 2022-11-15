There are notoriously private couples and then there’s Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a couple so private that there are fewer photos of them on the internet than there are seasons of Desperate Housewives. The couple, who started dating over a decade ago, share two children and almost no details about their love life with the public, aside from the occasional anecdote about sharing Ken-emblazoned undies. That all changed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when Mendes posted a photo of her “de Gosling” tattoo that dropped a major clue about the couple’s relationship status. Based on the post, fans think that Mendes and Gosling might be married. Elite Daily reached out to Mendes’ rep for comment on the actor’s marital status, but did not hear back in time for publication.

2 DAYS AGO