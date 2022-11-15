Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
PennLive.com
Sanitation worker shot and killed in Pa. neighborhood
A sanitation worker was shot multiple times and killed while on the job Friday morning. According to 6ABC, the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia at the 3300 block of Rowland Street near Tudor Street. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed a man in a COVID-19...
WCVB
10-year-old Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
Sanitation worker killed after shooting near Pa. high school
A sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The shooting occurred just down the street from Lincoln High School’s campus after 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rowland Street, where, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man wearing a COVID-19 mask approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.
abc27.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Dauphin County Sheetz
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. On November 12 officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.
Philadelphia police car crashes, causing several streets to be blocked around scene
A police vehicle was involved in a crash in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday at Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street where the police cruiser hit a no-turn-on-red sign at the intersection causing severe front-end damage, the news outlet reported. A second...
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
sanatogapost.com
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside
A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
South Jersey mother gets life in prison for suffocating 1-year-old son with cleaning wipes
A South Jersey mom has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for suffocating her 17-month-old son with cleaning wipes in 2018, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Heather Reynolds was found guilty of murder as well as other charges. A nine-day trial occurred in July. The 45-year-old...
Cameras in this Pa. transit system will soon be able to tell if you have a gun
Starting early next year, Philadelphia’s transit system will be monitored for threats of gun violence. SEPTA will start using an artificial intelligence system that detects firearms. A pilot program from ZeroEyes has been approved. The U.S. Department of Defense uses the company’s program, according to Philly Voice.
Man used hammer to get into woman’s home, terrorized her for hours: police
When Williamstown man Matthew Lentz broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Wednesday he told police he didn’t have a plan. But he was armed with a hammer and gun and quickly became aggressive. Lentz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and more following the two-hour...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman
Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
Skeletal remains found in Pa. identified as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
Police: NJ man crushed to death in Pennsylvania recycling dumpster
Kellen Bischoff, 19, was shown on surveillance video climbing inside the dumpster.
