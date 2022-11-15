ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

PennLive.com

Sanitation worker shot and killed in Pa. neighborhood

A sanitation worker was shot multiple times and killed while on the job Friday morning. According to 6ABC, the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia at the 3300 block of Rowland Street near Tudor Street. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed a man in a COVID-19...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCVB

10-year-old Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sanitation worker killed after shooting near Pa. high school

A sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The shooting occurred just down the street from Lincoln High School’s campus after 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rowland Street, where, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man wearing a COVID-19 mask approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside

A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Bucks County man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
