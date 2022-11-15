Read full article on original website
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths
Two women who were stabbed to death after repeated calls to police were murdered while on the phone to officers begging for help, their family says. Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were killed in Solihull in 2018 by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin. A jury at their inquests...
BBC
Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said. Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Hull death: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull. Police said the man's body was found at a house on Spring Bank in the early hours of Saturday. The three people who were arrested are currently in custody being...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
West Yorkshire Police: Woman calls 999 to report crying baby on bus
A woman sitting near a crying baby on a bus and a man frustrated with his flight being cancelled are among recent 999 calls to West Yorkshire Police. The force's team of contact officers, which handles 999 calls, 101 enquiries and online services, deals with about 1,300 emergency calls a day.
BBC
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC
Sobriety tag changed my life, says alcohol offender
"I was using it as a mechanism when I was feeling down and sad, but then I'd drink too much at one time and end up binge drinking." Teresa - not her real name name - was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody for an alcohol-fuelled assault. On her release,...
