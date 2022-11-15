Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'
Following an injury-wrecked first year with the Washington Commanders, receiver Curtis Samuel is more than proving his worth in his second season.
Commanders’ DC Del Rio updates on DE Young
One of the top things on the minds of Commanders fans is when will defensive end Chase Young return to game-action. There are still no firm answers, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talked to the media on Thursday and discussed how Young is looking this week and when he may play. “He’s [Young’s] working […]
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Washington Commanders are riding high after their 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Houston Texans have lost four straight games.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports
Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC
The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Although, not necessarily in that order. Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.
NBC Sports
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI hours after win over Packers
Just hours after a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the mood surrounding the Tennessee Titans has quickly changed. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence and speeding, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The Titans’ team plane landed in...
Look: Texas A&M Stands Empty Out After Slow Start vs. UMass
Another disappointing performance caused fans to leave the game early.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
Clemson Roster Update: Bresee Out, Collins, Simpson Available vs. Miami
Clemson is down a starting defensive tackle against Miami.
NBC Sports
How Colts new head coach helped Kelce turn into an all-time great
Just over a decade ago, Jason Kelce was fresh off of his rookie season and clearly had a promising future in the NFL, but there were some areas that needed improvement. And Jeff Saturday was just the guy to help. Saturday spent years as the stalwart center in the middle...
NBC Sports
Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns
The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to move Sunday’s Browns-Bills matchup from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit. While the change in venue made the game feasible, one major question remained: How would the Bills get to the Motor City?
NBC Sports
Gibson instrumental in Wizards' win vs. Heat
WASHINGTON -- Taj Gibson hadn't played in four games, but as the Wizards continued to get pushed around by a Heat team missing just about all of their best players, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. looked down his bench searching for someone to match Miami's physicality. He called on Gibson, a 37-year-old veteran, who has been in the NBA long enough to have played a few games just like this one.
NBC Sports
Scott Milanovich turned down Jeff Saturday’s offer to be Colts’ play caller
When the Colts made the shocking decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach, one of the first questions was who Saturday would make the offensive play caller. As it turns out, Saturday’s first choice turned the job down. Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said today that Saturday...
NBC Sports
Chase Young may not play Sunday after all
Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all. The Commanders now think it may be too...
