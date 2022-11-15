ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Di79D_0jBcX3RC00

Yellowstone Season 5 is off to a helluva start.

The hit show saw a whopping 12.1 million viewers in the first day on Sunday, with the two-part season premiere breaking records for a scripted series this year.

And of course, with the new season starting back up, the actors on the show have been making their rounds doing all sorts of press and interviews, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton).

They stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, where they talked about Luke’s forthcoming country album , how both actors lied about their actual ability to ride horses, and a whole lot more.

But the part about them learning to ride horses and become passable “cowboys” for the show was easily the funniest part, where Kelly pressed them about if they lied on their resume before getting their roles on Yellowstone .

Luke says it was on his resume, but it wasn’t necessarily completely true, adding that he’s gotten a lot better at riding since being on the show and going to cowboy camp:

“I can a little bit now, you know.

We’ve been workin’ on it for five years at this point, you know, they’ve had us working with some really good people, doin’ some cowboy camps, that sort of thing. So yeah, a little better now.”

In order to clarify what exactly cowboy camp is, Kelly asked if it was just “city slickers” going to learn how to ride a horse, to which Wes replied:

“Yeah, but with actors. They were like, we went on this cowboy camp, we had these like Paul Bunyan type real cowboys that do pack rides.

And we were to go out off the grid and live with them and try to survive, and learn how to ride horses and stuff. It was an adventure, though.

It was crazy… we kind of got separated from those Paul Bunyan types, and it was just actors alone in the woods.”

To be a fly on the wall for that trip…

I can only imagine what a challenge it was to keep up with the real cowboys, only to be left alone in a place you don’t know to figure it out for yourself.

Luke joked that they started to wonder if it was all some sort of joke, but they soon realized the cowboys weren’t coming back until the next morning:

“We were wondering if it was like part of the thing, they’re doing this on purpose, they’ll be here any minute.

No, we didn’t see ’em til the next day.”

After they joked about being worried they’d be attacked by bears and coyotes, Wes said that they actually had seen some sort of figure off in the distance in the darkness, but they never figured out exactly what it was:

“We thought we saw a bear in the distance, do you remember that? Like, there was some figure way off and we couldn’t figure out what exactly it was.”

Luke said for all he knew, it coulda been one of the cowboys just making sure they didn’t die out there on their watch:

“I think it was one of the cowboys keeping an eye on us… just making sure we didn’t die.”

Hell, I know Luke clearly isn’t a real “cowboy,” but the man sure plays a damn good one on TV…

You can check out the full interview with Kelly here, it’s a great one if you need a few laughs today:

And of course, with the Season 5 premiere, we also heard some great music from Robert Earl Keen, Dolly Parton, Zach Bryan, a triple shot of Shane Smith & The Saints, and Hayes Carll this past weekend, with much more good stuff to come.

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist , featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Spotify

Apple Music

Shop the Yellowstone Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff)

The post Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 13

Billyjoe Norwood
3d ago

Lol oh this people are so pampered my wife works at the hotel that they stay here in Butte and they have personal assistance that they literally use as slaves to get them whatever they want at any moment of the day or night they have no clue what a real Montanan goes through nor they really make it in a working man’s world

Reply(8)
3
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
HAWAII STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

228K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy