Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods”

Yellowstone Season 5 is off to a helluva start.

The hit show saw a whopping 12.1 million viewers in the first day on Sunday, with the two-part season premiere breaking records for a scripted series this year.

And of course, with the new season starting back up, the actors on the show have been making their rounds doing all sorts of press and interviews, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton).

They stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, where they talked about Luke’s forthcoming country album , how both actors lied about their actual ability to ride horses, and a whole lot more.

But the part about them learning to ride horses and become passable “cowboys” for the show was easily the funniest part, where Kelly pressed them about if they lied on their resume before getting their roles on Yellowstone .

Luke says it was on his resume, but it wasn’t necessarily completely true, adding that he’s gotten a lot better at riding since being on the show and going to cowboy camp:

“I can a little bit now, you know.

We’ve been workin’ on it for five years at this point, you know, they’ve had us working with some really good people, doin’ some cowboy camps, that sort of thing. So yeah, a little better now.”

In order to clarify what exactly cowboy camp is, Kelly asked if it was just “city slickers” going to learn how to ride a horse, to which Wes replied:

“Yeah, but with actors. They were like, we went on this cowboy camp, we had these like Paul Bunyan type real cowboys that do pack rides.

And we were to go out off the grid and live with them and try to survive, and learn how to ride horses and stuff. It was an adventure, though.

It was crazy… we kind of got separated from those Paul Bunyan types, and it was just actors alone in the woods.”

To be a fly on the wall for that trip…

I can only imagine what a challenge it was to keep up with the real cowboys, only to be left alone in a place you don’t know to figure it out for yourself.

Luke joked that they started to wonder if it was all some sort of joke, but they soon realized the cowboys weren’t coming back until the next morning:

“We were wondering if it was like part of the thing, they’re doing this on purpose, they’ll be here any minute.

No, we didn’t see ’em til the next day.”

After they joked about being worried they’d be attacked by bears and coyotes, Wes said that they actually had seen some sort of figure off in the distance in the darkness, but they never figured out exactly what it was:

“We thought we saw a bear in the distance, do you remember that? Like, there was some figure way off and we couldn’t figure out what exactly it was.”

Luke said for all he knew, it coulda been one of the cowboys just making sure they didn’t die out there on their watch:

“I think it was one of the cowboys keeping an eye on us… just making sure we didn’t die.”

Hell, I know Luke clearly isn’t a real “cowboy,” but the man sure plays a damn good one on TV…

You can check out the full interview with Kelly here, it’s a great one if you need a few laughs today:

