ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Holly Rowe predicts TCU will be in the Playoff: 'Get ready to fear the Frog'

Holly Rowe, the ESPN sideline reporter, has seen TCU in person enough to know that the Horned Frogs are the real deal. During a segment with Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network on Friday, Rowe made the case for why TCU would be in the College Football Playoff. “I’ve seen...
FOX Sports

Joe Gillespie carrying TCU's defensive legacy forward

When TCU coach Sonny Dykes called Joe Gillespie and offered him his first opportunity to coordinate a defense at the Power 5 level, you might think Gillespie felt he'd been given a gift. It would be an hour's drive from his hometown of Stephenville, Texas, after all, giving him the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two

The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
DALLAS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aledo, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Weatherford High School basketball team will have a game with Aledo High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALEDO, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why

Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
VENUS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy