Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Baylor vs. TCU Staff Predictions
Can the Baylor Bears screw up TCU's perfect season when the two schools square off on Saturday?
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Holly Rowe predicts TCU will be in the Playoff: 'Get ready to fear the Frog'
Holly Rowe, the ESPN sideline reporter, has seen TCU in person enough to know that the Horned Frogs are the real deal. During a segment with Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network on Friday, Rowe made the case for why TCU would be in the College Football Playoff. “I’ve seen...
FOX Sports
Joe Gillespie carrying TCU's defensive legacy forward
When TCU coach Sonny Dykes called Joe Gillespie and offered him his first opportunity to coordinate a defense at the Power 5 level, you might think Gillespie felt he'd been given a gift. It would be an hour's drive from his hometown of Stephenville, Texas, after all, giving him the...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Predicts Baylor Upset of TCU
The ever-outspoken Paul Finebaum does not believe in the TCU Horn Frogs
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two
The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
Aledo, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Winning like TCU: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
As you very well know the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University just keep on winning and that seems to be the theme in the city of Fort Worth, just keep winning.
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
iheart.com
Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why
Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
WFAA
'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.
VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
