Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future

By Madeline Coleman
 4 days ago

Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.

Speculation about Mattia Binotto’s future with Ferrari arose following the São Paulo Grand Prix, but on Tuesday the team denied international reports that said his tenure would be up at the end of the 2022 season.

Ferrari started this season as a contender for both the driver and constructors’ championships, but things took a turn during the latter half of the campaign. The team has not won a race since July, and just 19 points separate its from the surging Mercedes team as the two battle for second place in the constructors’ standings at the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Italian newspapers Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera reported Tuesday that Frederic Vasseur, the current Alfa Romeo team principal, could be in line to take over Binotto’s spot in January. It comes after Binotto wasn’t present at the past two races, in Mexico and Brazil.

Ferrari, though, strongly dismissed the rumors.

“In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation,” Ferrari tweeted .

Binotto was tapped as team principal in 2019 after he helped revive the team as head of engines and later chief technical officer. And with new technical regulations in ’22, Ferrari looked to be competitive before Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fell out of title contention.

Max Verstappen, who has won 14 races this season, and Red Bull ran away with both titles. Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Leclerc is tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez for second place in the drivers standings.

More Formula One Coverage:

SkySports

Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement

Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
The Associated Press

Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is out at Haas and Nico Hulkenberg will return to the grid fulltime next season in his place. “I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” Haas team principal Günther Steiner said in a statement. “Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond.” Minutes after the announcement was made, Schumacher tweeted that he was disappointed with the decision but hoped to soon return to Formula 1. “It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One,” Schumacher said. “The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.”
The Independent

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
BBC

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FIA 'not shy' of investigating Sergio Perez Monaco crash

Formula 1's governing body the FIA is prepared to investigate whether Sergio Perez deliberately crashed during Monaco Grand Prix qualifying in May. The question is at the heart of a row over team orders at Red Bull that erupted in Brazil last weekend. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "I...
frontofficesports.com

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown on Formula 1’s American Takeover

How a top executive in the F1 world keeps his team on track. Zak Brown always loved motorsports. From the time he was a kid in California, his dreams were filled with race cars. Decades later, he’s the boss of one of the most powerful and popular racing teams in the world — McLaren Racing.
