Buffalo, NY

Major Snowstorm in the Forecast for Week 11 NFL Game

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Buffalo is expected to have one-to-two feet of snow come Sunday’s game time vs. the Browns.

It may have snowed a bit before last Sunday’s Bills game, but this weekend a major snowstorm is expected to hit Buffalo ahead of this Sunday’s game vs. the Browns , per Cleveland 19 News .

The National Weather Service of Buffalo is reporting as of Tuesday that a lake effect snowfall will likely begin on Thursday and continue through Sunday night. This snowstorm could amount to two feet or “more” in parts of Erie County.

Multiple feet of snow will probably create difficulty for the two teams as they are set to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, most likely when the snow is still falling. And, Highmark Stadium does not have a roof.

Depending how much snow falls during the four-day snowstorm, records could be broken in Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, according to The Buffalo News . The current record for No. 18 snowfall there is 8.2 inches, while the No. 19 record is 7.6 inches. With one-to-two inches expected per hour at the snowfall’s heaviest points, it’s possible these records could be broken ahead of Sunday’s game.

If anything, the snow will provide some beautiful scenery, along with some potential fun touchdown celebrations in the snow covered end zone.

