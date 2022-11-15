ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley Discusses ‘Cancel Culture,’ Irving Suspension

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

He thinks you should be called out for saying something “stupid.”

Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to serve his indefinite suspension without pay after he repeatedly refused to apologize for promoting the antisemitic documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, on Twitter. During an appearance on CNN, NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley weighed in on the punishment and his thoughts on the term “cancel culture.”

“I don’t like using the term cancel culture,” Barkley said. “Because I don’t want anybody canceled. But you should be called to the carpet if you said something wrong. I don’t believe somebody should lose their job or things like that. But you should be called out if you said something stupid. Hey, I’ve been called out many times, I have no problem with that.”

“But I hate the term cancel culture because very few people are canceled, let’s be honest and real,” he continued.

After Irving initially posted a link to the film and his subsequently refusal to apologize for it, Barkley called for the NBA to suspend him. The Nets suspended Irving from the team days later, and later that night the guard apologized for his actions to Jewish communities and their families. The Nets have stipulated that Irving needs to satisfy several conditions , including a condemnation of the film, to return to the court.

Comments / 17

Attilla
4d ago

the commissioner of the NBA stated that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic if I was Kyrie I will sue everybody that was talking mess about him

Reply
13
Trevor Marshall
3d ago

Hes a hyprocrite, he and Shaq was the ones pushing for this and Charles is a bigger hypocrite cause he has said a lot of stuff and should of been cancelled plenty of times but received grace. Plus they were condemning him over a documentary was claimed to be antisemitic, yet wasn't. So the the thing is all they had to do was say they can't comment if they didn't watch the documentary for themselves.

Reply(2)
8
Chazak Yahawadah
3d ago

There's a TRUE BIBLICAL name for those people in ISRAEL. If you read the BIBLE for KNOWLEDGE WISDOM and UNDERSTANDING you know what it is.

Reply(1)
4
