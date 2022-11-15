CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."

16 HOURS AGO