Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
Fact check: Trump says he sent agents to stop Florida 'steal' and help DeSantis win
As he moves toward a comeback bid for the White House, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, portraying him as disloyal for not stepping aside and forgoing his own presidential ambitions. During a gubernatorial debate this past October, DeSantis would not say whether he will...
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
CNN — Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty.
Negotiators: Tentative climate deal reached in final hours of COP27 summit
World leaders worked late into Saturday at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, and appeared close to drafting a deal after European Union ministers earlier threatened to walk out.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
CNN — With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing...
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress
CNN — President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente...
Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin
A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet
CNN — More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country's power grid under extra...
'Ebola is real': Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
CNN — Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease. He is left taking care of three grandchildren under 13 after their mother fled the...
