ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'

CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
WRAL

Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot

CNN — Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

CNN — President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders to highlight recent progress in combating inflation and steadying the economy, a White House official told CNN. Biden is sitting down in person and virtually with the top executives of such companies as Ford, Kaiser Permanente...
WRAL

Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin

A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
WRAL

Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

CNN — More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine's power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country's power grid under extra...

Comments / 0

Community Policy