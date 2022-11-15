Read full article on original website
17-year-old arrested after realistic-looking BB gun causes KHS to go under lockdown
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility after he reportedly caused Kearney High School to go under lockdown due to having a realistic-looking BB gun. According to Kearney Police, the teen was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, possession of...
Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
Grand Island woman charged after allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman faces charges after she allegedly scammed multiple people out of thousands of dollars. Constance Reimers, 65, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and one count of theft by deception. According to...
Passenger in vehicle involved in pursuit dies, driver not seriously injured
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A North Platte woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed during a pursuit with authorities. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80.
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
Manka admits he escaped jail custody but jurors need more time to deliberate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man who admits to escaping custody will wait another day to learn his fate. 28-year-old Tyler Manka does not dispute most of the facts – that he ran from jail officers and engaged in a 12-hour standoff but jurors are asking for more time.
Hastings man sentenced for meth
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
Celebration of Lights: Downtown Center Association
HASTINGS, Neb. — Tammy Orthman is the director of the Downtown Center Association and the organizer for Celebration of Lights. We talked more with her at the big event.
Celebration of Lights: Imperial Jewelers
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings business is celebrating 57 years of being open. Brandi McCoy, owner of Imperial Jewelers, joined us on NTV News.
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
Nebraska toasts to local wineries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction completed by mid-December.
Celebration of Lights: Purgatory Pies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Jerry Allen is the owner of the new downtown business Purgatory Pies. We spoke to him during the Celebration of Lights.
Dozens of families come out to celebrate Hastings Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, NEB. — Central Nebraska families came out to celebrate the over 30-year Celebration of Lights in downtown Hastings Thursday. The temps were low but families brought the warmth of the holiday spirit. “We come to the lights every year here in Hastings, where we have for the past...
Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
Knapp harvests success through FFA
ORD, Neb. — While some kids count the words on their essays, an Ord teen counts his project in acres. Adam Knapp didn’t go out for football, the red zone is his Case IH combine. “After school and weekends is when I get to run it,” he said....
Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
