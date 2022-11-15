ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Passenger in vehicle involved in pursuit dies, driver not seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A North Platte woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed during a pursuit with authorities. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun

KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man sentenced for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Joby

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska toasts to local wineries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction completed by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Dozens of families come out to celebrate Hastings Celebration of Lights

HASTINGS, NEB. — Central Nebraska families came out to celebrate the over 30-year Celebration of Lights in downtown Hastings Thursday. The temps were low but families brought the warmth of the holiday spirit. “We come to the lights every year here in Hastings, where we have for the past...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Knapp harvests success through FFA

ORD, Neb. — While some kids count the words on their essays, an Ord teen counts his project in acres. Adam Knapp didn’t go out for football, the red zone is his Case IH combine. “After school and weekends is when I get to run it,” he said....
ORD, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy