KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KIMT
Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
KIMT
Guilty plea in multiple Mower County armed robberies
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of three armed robberies in Mower County is pleading guilty. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was arrested in June after a car chase with law enforcement. He was charged with three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
KIMT
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 14th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 31-year old Christopher Nathaniel Easley was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for...
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
9:22 a.m. A Juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of marijuana and E-Cig on school property. 3:45 p.m. A 17-Year old was arrested on local warrant, no name given. 6:27 p.m. 49-Year old Idalia Figueroa cited for Driving after Suspension.
Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
myaustinminnesota.com
Name of Harmony man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning released
The name of a Harmony man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning has been released by authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by 63-year old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
KAAL-TV
Ice-covered road leads to rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – An ice-covered road is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to the 184-mile marker on Hwy 18 for a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Four Children Perished in Mason City House Fire
Mason City, IA (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are searching for the cause of a house fire that claimed the lives of four children Wednesday morning. The Mason City Fire Department reported that fire crews responded to the blaze around 5 AM. When they arrived at the scene, the firefighters could see flames on the first and second levels of the house.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
