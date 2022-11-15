ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022

Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner

Inflation has hit the nation from gas prices to food and the Central Coast is no exception to the increase of prices. Locals in Orcutt are deciding on what options are more economical for Thanksgiving dinner. The post Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
News Channel 3-12

Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season.  This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu.  For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended.  The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday

The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24

Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
SOLVANG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy