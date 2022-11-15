Read full article on original website
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors.
Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money
The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions.
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
'A sense of community': Solvang Senior Center sets membership goal to have every senior join in 2023
The Solvang Senior Center is setting a goal to expand its membership to include every local senior citizen in an effort to fortify community and combat social isolation often experienced by the senior population. “Some seniors in our community see very few people except when they come to the Center,”...
Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara
Doctors Without Walls: Local doctors increase free street care in Santa Barbara
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022
Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner
Inflation has hit the nation from gas prices to food and the Central Coast is no exception to the increase of prices. Locals in Orcutt are deciding on what options are more economical for Thanksgiving dinner.
Two-day festival 'Los Alamos Flea' to benefit local women & families in crisis
The Los Alamos Flea is a two-day fundraiser for women and families in underserved communities around the Santa Ynez Valley.
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.9 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,032.
Orcutt's Joanna Hendrix honored as county Teacher of the Year
Joanna Hendrix, a Santa Barbara County Office of Education teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing in Orcutt Union School District, has been recognized as Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year. Hendrix was honored along with a number of other TK-12 educators at the ninth annual “A Salute...
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended.
Santa Maria: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Nov. 6?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $329. That’s $25 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $336. In the last...
Solvang Library invites you to learn 'All About Opossums' this Thursday
The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum. Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge...
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24
Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled.
