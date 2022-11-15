ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men plead guilty in fatal Queens shootings: DA

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOsUd_0jBcVlLt00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men have pleaded guilty for a pair of fatal shootings in South Richmond Hill in late 2017 and early 2018, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

After pleading guilty to two charges of manslaughter on Monday, Judge Michael B. Aloise indicated that he will sentence Richard Davenport to 29 years in prison and Neville Brown to 15 years.

According to the charges, Brown was the driver and Davenport the lone passenger in a Mercedes-Benz that drove several times past a Cadillac Escalade parked on 125th Street and Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 19, 2017, around 3 a.m.

Security camera video footage shows Davenport and Brown parking the Mercedes, exiting and approaching the Cadillac from opposite sides. Davenport is then seen firing several times into the vehicle, striking 21-year-old Dail Ramessar.

Both then fled the scene in the Mercedes. Ramessar was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Prosecutors said security video footage shows the same Mercedes-Benz stopped on 105th Street near 135th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2018.

Davenport is seen exiting the car and approaching Omaree Morrison, 19, as he walks along 135th Avenue. Davenport opened fire multiple times, striking and killing Morrison.

Ballistics tests showed that the shell casings recovered from the January 2018 shooting matched those found at the December 2017 crime scene.

"The scourge of gun violence that has brought heartache and grief to our communities will never be tolerated," Queens D.A. Melinda Katz said in a statement. "My office will continue our unrelenting efforts to bring justice for the victims, no matter how much time has passed."

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13, while Davenport is set for Jan. 12, 2023.

