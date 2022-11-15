Read full article on original website
Related
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Guilty Plea For Threats to Shoot Up Stewartville Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an AR-15 today entered into a plea agreement in Olmsted County Court. 20-year-old Javarie Smith admitted to a felony terroristic threats charge in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Four Children Perished in Mason City House Fire
Mason City, IA (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northeastern Iowa are searching for the cause of a house fire that claimed the lives of four children Wednesday morning. The Mason City Fire Department reported that fire crews responded to the blaze around 5 AM. When they arrived at the scene, the firefighters could see flames on the first and second levels of the house.
Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0