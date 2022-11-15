Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Collection Schedule Changes
City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Thursday City Sanitation customers will receive service on Friday, Nov. 25. Additional Info...
Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Poarch Creek of Band Indians 50th Anniversary Thanksgiving Pow Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In 1971, the first Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow was created as a homecoming for its Tribal Members. The event become so popular that in the 1980′s, Poarch opened its doors to welcome all tribes, as well as the general public from near and far. The primary goal was to create an opportunity for everyone to experience the rich history and traditions of American Indians on Poarch’s original tribal reservation land.
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Top Golf breaking ground in the new year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s next hottest attraction is on its way. Crews are planning to break ground for a new Top Golf in McGowin Park as soon as January. That is once bids are finalized next month. Mobile’s Chamber of Commerce is hoping local businesses will want to...
Pensacola, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Choctawhatchee High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
University of Florida
Can We Eradicate Invasive Species?
I recently attended an invasive species conference, and this topic came up. It seems strange that it would but those who work in the invasive species world have this in the back of our heads a lot. I mean in a lot of cases we do not bring the word up when making presentations, what some call “the E word”, because we feel in the back of our heads, we will never eradicate them, and we should not lead people on that we might. Lionfish management is a good example. Everyone is aware that eradication is probably not an option and so we refrain from using the term when discussing this species.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
WALA-TV FOX10
Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park was turned Friday night making way for the busy holiday season. Like the green and red of the Mobile skyline -- nothing says Christmas quite like the...
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD experiencing phone outages
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is currently experiencing phone outages for non-emergency calls into the department. The emergency 911 number is still working, according to police officials. If you need to reach the department during this outage, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff office non-emergency number...
WEAR
Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food
DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
uwfvoyager.com
What’s Happening in Pensacola: November 14-20
Dirty Dancing the Concert at the Saenger Theatre – Nov. 17. The classic 1980s film, Dirty Dancing, is coming to life on the Pensacola Saenger Theatre stage with Dirty Dancing the Concert. Guests will get to enjoy the nostalgic film on the theatre’s cinema screen, accompanied by a live band and singers performing arrangements from the film. After the film, the live musicians will perform some of the film’s most loved tracks during an encore party. Catch the show at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre, located at 118 South Palafox Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit pensacolasaenger.com.
Comments / 0