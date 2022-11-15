Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
an17.com
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
wbrz.com
Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case
BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
wbrz.com
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for stealing
PORT ALLEN - Less than 24 hours after the WBRZ Investigative Unit identified an employee accused of stealing from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes has refused to do an interview while the case remains under a criminal investigation. Mandy Miller is a longtime employee of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish narcotics agents make four arrests in separate cases
Intelligence shared between the Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division led to two arrests, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Scales and David Jones,. Scales was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division on...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after minor crash led to road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
wbrz.com
Man who killed BR police officer takes plea deal, avoids death penalty in 2020 shooting spree
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with killing two people in Baton Rouge back in 2020, including a police officer, took a plea deal Wednesday that will allow him to avoid the death penalty. Ronnie Kato pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder on Wednesday....
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
cenlanow.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
brproud.com
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested; police say he shot at driver after car crash, fled from officers
Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
Louisiana man to serve 30 years for fatal shooting at apartment complex
More than three years after a man was fatally shot in a St. James Parish apartment, the man accused of pulling the trigger has been sentenced to prison for his death.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
brproud.com
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Comments / 1