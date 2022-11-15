Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell United Way meets 2022 fundraising goal
The Mitchell United Way once again hit its fundraising goal this year. The target was $420,000. At an event at Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday, it was revealed that $421,000 was raised for the 2022 campaign. This year’s fundraising theme was We Won’t Let Go. Top donors were...
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
Madison Daily Leader
MHS students actively engaged in serving Madison community
Madison High School students are actively engaged in giving back to the community. At Monday night’s meeting of the Madison School Board, MHS Principal Adam Shaw reported on recent activities, including a brief PowerPoint presentation. Students, led by ag teacher Tucker Bigge, have worked with Valiant Living to transform...
mitchellnow.com
“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School Board discusses chronic absenteeism at Monday meeting
The Mitchell School District Report Card for grades K-12 was part of the superintendent’s report at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The report card is a breakdown and comparison to years’ past in several areas including demographics, graduation rates, and attendance. One statistic that was discussed was chronic absenteeism, which is both a national and statewide concern. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses ten days or more during the school year. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate last year was 18 percent. Board President Deb Olson says one reason that the number is so high is that last year, students were encouraged to stay home if they were ill. In years’ past, students may have come to school until they started to feel worse, she said.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
mitchellnow.com
Debbie Sue Dufrain, 64, Stickney
Debbie went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 12 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial service will be Friday, November 18 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm with a short prayer service at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
mitchellnow.com
Virginia “Ginny” Casey, 90, Mitchell
Virginia died Saturday, November 12 at Brookstone Village in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 22 at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, November 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
mitchellnow.com
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, Platte
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Les are preferred to: Marcella Strand, 26409 366th Ave., Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The Funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
