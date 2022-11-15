ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A Complete Guide to Latin Grammy Week Events and Parties

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XR46Z_0jBcVEQ200

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and the parties begin tonight in Las Vegas in anticipation of Latin music’s biggest night.

Thursday night’s ceremony offers a diverse display of the year’s biggest Latin artists, with a heavyweight lineup that includes Colombian powerhouse Karol G and one of the night’s most nominated artists, Rosalía. Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Los Bukis, John Legend, Camilo, Marc Anthony and more are also scheduled to perform.

The 23rd annual awards show will take place in Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The telecast will air on Univision that same day at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and will air on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBO Max in Spanish only.

See Variety ’s updated guide to all of the festivities below.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Casa Spotify ( also happening Nov. 16 )
9:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. ( 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 )
LOCATION: Invite only

The second annual Casa Spotify will serve as an “oasis” with a private room for listening sessions, a content capture studio and additional photo areas throughout the space. Spotify has partnered with celebrity favorite Alfredo Flores (Justin Bieber, Karol G, Ariana Grande) as the official artist photographer for this year’s event.

“Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida,” Documentary premiere and conversation with Camilo
7:30 p.m.
LOCATION : the Mansion at MGM Grand

Five-time Latin Grammy-winner Camilo makes his HBO debut with his first concert special and documentary “Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida” premiering on Nov. 18 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. This exclusive event will kickoff with a red carpet and statements from Camilo, followed by a screening of the film.

Best New Artist Showcase
5-8:00 p.m.
LOCATION : the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

This private event will showcase the diverse group of nominees in the Latin Grammys’ best new artist category including Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Nicole Zignago. Each nominee will be invited to perform in front of industry leaders, VIPs and special guests.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Special Awards Presentations
10:00 a.m.
LOCATION : Mandalay Bay Events Center

Leading Ladies of Entertainment Presentation and Luncheon
11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
LOCATION : the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

The Latin Recording Academy will honor Puerto Rican singer/songwriter and six-time Latin Grammy-winner Kany García; Rocío Guerrero, global head of Latin at Amazon Music; Rosa Lagarrigue, founder and CEO of Spain’s RLM; and Janina Rosado, pianist, musical director, Juan Luis Guerra’s co-producer, and nine-time Latin Grammy-winner as “ Leading Ladies ” of 2022.

Industria Works/Nacional Records Celebrate Latin Grammy Nominees Trueno, El Mató, Spinettango, and Cande y Paulo
2-4:00 p.m.
LOCATION : RSVP required

The label will be hosting a private event in honor of their Argentine artists, and their nominations in the tango, hip-hop, rock and best new artist categories.

The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Honoring Marco Antonio Solís
2-4:00 p.m.
LOCATION : Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

The six-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy award winner will be recognized for his contributions as a composer, arranger, producer, musician, and artistic director.

Bacardí Presents: Tainy, an Audio-Visual Experience with special guest Ivan Cornejo
9 p.m.
LOCATION : House of Blues , Las Vegas

Producer-artist hybrid Tainy — who has worked with everyone from Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel — will be presenting an audio-visual experience designed to take concertgoers through four acts of his career. He will be performing his biggest hits in a set arranged as follows: “Order,” Tainy takes you through the start of his career; “Chaos,” a journey into the evolution of Latin trap; “Evolution,” how “love songs took Latin music to the world”; and finally, “Freedom,” in celebration of Tainy’s creative reign.

Tumbao (Concert)
10:00 p.m.
LOCATION : On the Record at Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, RSVP here .

This after-hours event promises to bring “a little slice of Miami to Sin City,” with DJ performances and appearances from Latin Grammy-nominated surprise guests. According to the event’s official news release, the organization aims to “bring rhythms from every corner of the world, celebrating the sounds of the African diaspora to create an inclusive pace safe for everyone to express themselves however they desire.”

Los Producers (charity event) sponsored by Spotify
10 p.m.
LOCATION : Virgin Hotel

BMI, Rebeleon Entertainment, Spotify, and Virgin Music will be presenting the 10th annual Los Producers charity concert with performances by Cami, Pedro Capó, Elvis Costello, Silvana Estrada, Luis Fonsi, Sin Bandera, and more. The showcase will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Thursday, Nov. 17

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Premiere Ceremony
1-3:00 p.m.
LOCATION : Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Latin Grammys Red Carpet
2 – 4:40 p.m.
LOCATION : Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Official Latin Grammys Afterparty
8 – 11:00 p.m.
LOCATION : Hakassan Nightclub

Sony Music Latin-Iberia “El After Party”
8 – 11:00 p.m.
LOCATION : Hakassan Nightclub, RSVP required.

Becky G (performance)
10:30 p.m.
LOCATION : Zouk Nightclub, get tickets here .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Marco Antonio Solís Reveals Who He’d Want to Play Him in a Los Bukis Movie

Marco Antonio Solís has captivated the hearts and ears of many, both as the charming frontman of the Mexican Grupera band Los Bukis, and as prolific composer with a career that spans four decades of emotive soundtracks, successful tours and prestigious accolades — all in celebration of his innate ability to connect through music. Today, the Latin Recording Academy is set to honor Solís with the prestigious Person of the Year award for his contributions to Latin music and culture. “He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance...
Variety

Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. VR Concert to Feature ‘Hyperrealistic’ Avatar of Late Rapper

The Notorious B.I.G., 25 years after his death, will be resurrected as a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar in a virtual-reality concert coming exclusively to Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms. Produced in collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. Estate, the concert will feature Biggie’s avatar performing classics from his catalog and leading fans on a VR experience in Meta Horizon Worlds in a virtual recreation of ’90s Brooklyn called “The Brook.” The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was murdered in 1997 at the age of 24. Meta’s VR concert is billed as a celebration of Biggie’s 50th birthday year. “The Notorious B.I.G....
Variety

Anitta Recalls Fangirling Over Rihanna: ‘And Now I’m Singing For Her — It’s Just a Dream’

Anitta confessed to once having waited in a hotel lobby to catch a glimpse of Rihanna, who recently tapped the global superstar as a performer for her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show. “Years ago I was in a hotel in Rio waiting for Rihanna to tell her I love her,” she said. “And now I’m just singing for her, [for] her brand and all [with] her outfits — it’s just a dream.” Anitta appeared on the lineup of performers for the fourth volume of Rihanna’s annual lingerie show, which featured additional musical appearances from Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell....
NEVADA STATE
Variety

At Dodger Stadium, Elton John Makes His Saunter to the Touring Finish Line Feel Like a Sprint: Concert Review

For as much of Elton John’s career has not been about the ephemeral things, couture has made the man, to some degree. That was evident Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in an almost-show-closing montage of TV clips over the years showing Sir Elton in outfits both glamorous and ridiculous, from an 18th century powder wig to a duck costume. But no specific look sticks out in his iconography quite like the bejeweled Dodgers-wear he wore on stage at the team’s ballpark in 1975 (a moment memorable enough to have been recreated with a lot of digital help in the “Rocketman”...
Variety

Nickelback Parties at Toronto Club Show as Beloved Canadian Band Preps for Arena Tour

Nickelback singer-guitarist Chad Kroeger celebrated his 48th birthday with 2,000 adoring strangers at Toronto’s History last night, the year-old marquee venue Drake opened in partnership with Live Nation. Kroeger was chatty between almost every song, unscripted, funny, with off the cuff remarks and tales, some imagined, about everything from taunting U.S. border guards with “marijuana’s legal” in Canada to how you’d defy your parents in the 1980s by testing what would happen if you put metal in the microwave. Of course, there were lots of Jägerbombs brought out to the frontman for his birthday, lots of audience singalongs to hits like “Rockstar”...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp Defends Her Silence on Johnny Depp Controversies, Rejects Nepotism Claims: I Won’t Be ‘Defined’ by ‘Men in My Life’

Lily-Rose Depp said in a new Elle magazine profile that she has avoided weighing in on the controversies surrounding her father, Johnny Depp, because she refuses to be defined by the men in her life. Johnny Depp spent several months this year in a court trail against Amber Heard, testimonies from which detailed his alleged abusive behavior toward Heard and his unprofessional behavior on film sets such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Variety

Republicans Take Control of House of Representatives; President Biden Says He’s ‘Ready to Work’ with GOP

Republicans secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, sealing a razor-thin margin divides the two chambers of Congress and promises to complicate President Joe Biden’s pursuit of his legislative agenda. The GOP on Wednesday evening reached the 218-seat threshold needed to take the leadership of the House. The re-election of California Rep. Mike Garcia, in the state’s 25th district covering Lancaster and Palmdale, put the party over the top to victory, as reported by the Associated Press. The Senate remains in Democratic control but by the slimmest (50-49) of margins. Another California House member, veteran GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ to Dominate Box Office Again With $72 Million-Plus as Weinstein Drama ’She Said’ and ‘The Menu’ Eye Slow Starts

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will steamroll the box office again in its second weekend. The 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to add $72 million to $80 million between Friday and Sunday. Ticket sales anywhere in that range — a decline of roughly 55% to 60% from its stellar $181 million opening — would be a promising result for “Black Panther 2.” Most pandemic-era releases haven’t been able to generate that kind of coinage in its first weekend, much less in subsequent outings. By comparison, returns for 2018’s “Black Panther” — which opened to a blockbuster $202 million...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions

Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the doomed medical startup firm Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for her role in defrauding investors and consumers about the potential of her company’s blood-testing device. Holmes’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. She will be required to self-surrender at a later date, according to NBC. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila announced the sentencing Friday after a hearing that lasted over four hours. As sentencing her to 11 years and three months in prison, Holmes tearfully hugged her family as the court fell silent. Davila presided...
SAN JOSE, CA
Variety

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Opens With Apple’s Tim Cook, James Corden, WeWork Founder Adam Neumann in Attendance

Apologies are all the rage these days when it comes to difficult-to-procure concert tickets. And Adele, whose much anticipated Las Vegas residency launched on Friday (Nov. 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was not exempt from her own. “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together” she said from the stage. Delaying the run, she added, “was the best decision I ever made.” It was a reminder of the long road to the Colosseum. Originally scheduled to kick off in January, production issues — and Adele’s own dissatisfaction with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Goodbye, Brockhampton: The Hip-Hop Boy Band’s 15 Best Songs, Ranked

A collective of rappers, vocalists, producers and designers, Brockhampton became more than just a “boy band” during their brief and prolific run.   After forming on an online forum dedicated to Kanye West fans, Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Ameer Vann and Bearface went on to release their debut mixtape “All-American Trash” in 2016 before shaking up the hip-hop world the following year with the critically acclaimed “Saturation” album trilogy. Brockhampton became known for their eccentric personalities, energetic live performances and hyper-stylized music videos and merchandise. Plus, in an age before Lil Nas X, bandleader Kevin’s casual, humorous...
Variety

CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year’s Eve Coverage

As 2022 goes out, so too will a recent holiday tradition: During CNN’s broadcast of various New Year’s Eve celebrations, Don Lemon probably won’t be downing shots on camera. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet wants to pare back some of the zany antics that have become a staple of its wee-hours coverage of the last night of the year. While Anderson Cooper will still be able to imbibe during primetime hours — along with his co-host Andy Cohen — while the duo holds forth in Times Square, correspondents and anchors who may have slurped down alcoholic concoctions on camera (or...
Variety

Shania Twain to Receive Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

NBC and E! have announced that Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honored with the music icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Twain is known for such hits as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In addition to receiving the award, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” set to be released on her sixth album “Queen of Me” on Feb. 3, 2023. “I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” Twain said in a statement. “I have some...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy