Prosecutors will seek life sentence with no parole for teen who killed 4 students at Oxford High School in Michigan

He took over in the middle of the pandemic, and now Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth is set to hand over his gavel to the Democrats. “That full responsibility is on myself. We lost fair and square. I don’t think anybody imagined the governor performing as well as she did,” said Wentworth. “I think the House Democrats should thank the governor for their majority because I don’t believe House Democrats earned it. I think Governor Whitmer delivered that majority to the House Democrats so if I was Speaker-Elect Tate, I would be sending a thank you card to the governor. I think 2024 will be much different. They will not be able to ride Whitmer’s coattails in 2024.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO