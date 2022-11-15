Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
New DPS artwork encourages drivers to avoid distractions
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Thursday introduced a different way to encourage South Dakotans to put down their cell phones while they drive. A sculpture, commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety, features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
mitchellnow.com
Mississippi State’s defense shuts down South Dakota 79-42
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 16 points, Cameron Matthews made all six of his shots and added 14 points, and Mississippi State beat South Dakota 79-42. South Dakota had 17 turnovers and 16 field goals against a Mississippi State defense ranked eighth nationally by allowing just 48.33 points per game. The Bulldogs also entered with opponents shooting 31%, ranking 11th. The Coyotes finished 16 of 54 for 30%. After South Dakota opened the scoring, Mississippi State scored the next 13 points and led by double figures the rest of the way. It was 38-15 at halftime after Mississippi State shot 49% from the floor with 15 points off turnovers and 26 points in the paint.
Comments / 0